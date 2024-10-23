These have been named the world’s 5 best bars

Inside Handshake Speakeasy, which was crowned the best bar in the world

If you are looking for an excuse to travel to a new city to sip on world-class drinks, then look no further because The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 have been announced.

Mixology skills, decor and ambience of hundreds of bars across the globe have been fiercely scrutinised by the judges over the last few months, and after much anticipation, the winners were declared at a special ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday night.

Here are the five bars that topped the list…

1. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

The mixologists at Handshake Speakeasy make incredible cocktails

If you are cocktail connoisseur craving an experience that takes you on a journey of discovery and flavour, then add this year’s worthy World’s Best 50 Bars winner Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico to your bucket list.

This magical gem is tucked away in the Colonia Juárez neighbourhood of Mexico City, and is one of the capital’s best kept secrets.

Upon entering the hidden door, guests can marvel at the luxurious black marble and rich brass detailing which oozes Hollywood glamour and romance.

The moody lighting and astonishing cocktail menu makes this two-level speakeasy the perfect date-night venue for those looking to pull out all the stops.

2. Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Bar Leone-interior

Bar Leone is one of Hong Kong’s most popular cocktail spots, and is all about celebrating the beauty of simplicity by stripping drinks and bar decor back to basics.

Classic cocktails and inclusivity are central to this ethos, as Italian owner Lorenzo Antinori wanted to encapsulate the classic greatness of the Roman bars he grew up around.

If you find yourself craving some fresh focaccia and a Negroni whilst exploring Hong Kong, go check this homely Italian cocktail bar in Bridges Street.

3. Sips, Barcelona

Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez inside their bar Sips (MIREIA RODRIGUEZ)

After a long day of admiring the incredible architecture beautiful Barcelona has to offer, Sips Drinkery House provides the perfect place to relax and sip on a tipple or two.

Whether you are seeking an elevated, creative cocktail experience or a refreshing cold craft beer, the staff at Sips have it covered.

The venue encompasses a fun relaxed atmosphere and has been designed to encourage chatter amongst new and old friends.

Exterior of Sips in Barcelona

4. Tayēr + Elementary, London

Inside Tayēr + Elementary in London

Located in Old Street, East London, Tayēr + Elementary is a bar of two halves which are connected by the co-owners Monica Berg and Alex Kratena’s shared ethos and creative spirit.

Elementary is a casual neighbourhood bar with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with light. This modern, easy-going half serves cocktails on tap plus beer, wine, bottomless coffee and snacks.

Whereas, behind the concrete partition is Tayēr, a boutique, moodier space which is dominated by huge bar station where the accomplished mixologists wow customers with flavoursome cocktail creations.

5. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

Inside Jigger & Pony bar

When Jigger & Pony made the move to the Amara Hotel, the decor became grander but its iconic drinks menu still attains all the crowd pleasers.

Known for perfecting the Espresso Martini, the luxurious venue has also updated its Singapore Sling to a delicious carbonated Singa Sling, made with gin, Cointreau, cherry and pineapple.

So, if you are eager to watch the experts shake up a divine tipple in a plush elegant setting, this venue is a must visit.