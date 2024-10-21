6 superb Aussie sleepover stations inspired by new Netflix hit Territory

It may look like a sprawling wilderness, but there’s plenty of drama unravelling in the Australian Outback – if scenes in new Netflix six-part series Territory are anything to go by.

Starring Anna Torv and Michael Dorman, the gripping series tipped to be Australia’s answer to Yellowstone follows a fight for power when the world’s largest cattle station is left without an apparent heir. Filmed in locations across the Northern Territory and South Australia, the backdrops are just as thrilling as the nail-biting script.

Anyone inspired to soak up the spirit of the Outback after watching the series should check into one of these station sleepovers, which give a true bush experience without compromising on creature comforts.

Rawnsley Park Station, Flinders Ranges, South Australia

Rawnsley Homestead (Randy Larcombe)

A five-hour drive from Adelaide in South Australia, this working sheep station is owned and managed by fourth-generation Flinders Ranges residents Tony and Julie Smith, and has been in the family since 1953. Guests can stay in one of the luxurious eco-villas, a holiday unit, in the caravan park or in the self-contained two bedroom Rawnsley Homestead. Hiking, wildlife-watching, Aboriginal cultural touring and 4WD experiences are just some of the ways guests can immerse themselves in station life.

How: The self-catering Homestead costs from rom AUD$695 (£360) per night (two sharing). Minimum two-night stay. Visit rawnsleypark.com.au

Finniss River Lodge, Northern Territory

In the tropical savannah of the Northern Territory wetlands, next to Litchfield National Park (a 90-minute drive from Darwin), is an all-inclusive safari six-room eco-lodge. Situated on the 50,000-acre family-owned and operated Brahman cattle station, the station offers authentic hospitality with no shortage of luxury from gourmet dining experiences like ‘Cows & Canapés’ (sipping sundowners with the Brahman cattle) and guided excursions to explore over five different ecosystems. Here you can be as adventurous or relaxed as you please.

How: From AUD$1450 (£750) per person per night on a fully inclusive twin-share basis. Visit finnisriverlodge.com.au

Shandonvale Station, Aramac, Queensland

Home to around 6,000 sheep, 20 donkeys, horses, emus, chickens, pigs, goats, deer and countless kangaroos and camels, this 15,000-acre property serves up the ultimate cattle station experience. Find it a 90-minute drive from Longreach, renowned for The Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and the Qantas Founders Museum, in the heart of Queensland’s Outback. Owners Lane and Deon Stent-Smith invite you to learn about life on a working cattle station by getting hands-on with the animals, taking a buggy to explore the 2,500-acre nature reserve, fishing, or kayaking along the creek. Contrast the hard yards by relaxing in the treetop artesian bath and a stay in the stylish 100 year-old guest house on site.

How: From AUD $260 (£135) per person per night on a self-catering basis. Visit shandonvalestation.com.au

Bullara Station, Exmouth Gulf

This working cattle station (welcoming guests from April to October each year) is set in 250,000 acres of rugged outback landscapes, offering spacious campsites for every size and type of camping rig. For those looking to relax in style, there two charming cottages, safari huts, bell tents or a room in the Shearer’s Lodge. By day guests enjoy stunning bush walks, get a taste of authentic cattle station life and reconnect with nature. After a captivating sunset, the stars come out and the campfire is lit.

How: From AUD$120 (£62) per night based on two sharing. Visit bullarastation.com.au

Gilberton Outback Retreat, Einasleigh, Queensland

This seventh-generation family-run cattle station redefines the word rural. Rob and Lyn French tailor every trip to ensure that guests have the true outback experience, while also staying in sumptuous surrounds. Take a 4WD safari to learn about daily life on the land, try your luck gold mining at Gilberton Goldfield, or explore the nature refuge with its array of animals, plants and ecosystems. With no Wi-Fi or phone signal, you have no choice but to switch off and enjoy a digital detox.

How: From AUD$950 (£490) per person per night. Minimum two-night stay. Activities, tours and meals all included. Visit gilbertonoutbackretreat.com

Mern Merna Station, Flinders Ranges, South Australia

Wilpena Pound in the Ikara Flinders Ranges (South Australian Tourism Commiss)

Overlooking the magical Wilpena Pound and Elder Range, the views from this working cattle station are outstanding. Choose to camp in a secluded spot or indulge in something a bit more comfortable by booking Mt Aleck Homestead – perfect for a family or group getaway as it sleeps up to 10 people. For something more romantic, check into Johnson Cottage, which was once a fallen ruin that has been completely restored.

How: The Homestead costs from AUD$400 (£206) per night and Johnson Cottage costs from AUD$200 (£103) per night. Minimum two night stay. Visit mernmernastation.com.au

Territory will air on Netflix from October 24 for six weeks.