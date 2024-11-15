New flights to refresh holiday choices in 2025

Be ahead of the tourist pack in 2025 with new airline routes taking you to these fascinating destinations

In an age of time-poor travellers, new flights paths put destinations on the map in a way like never before.

While popular, well-known destinations continue to suffer the burden of overtourism, many new options are still relatively undiscovered.

So, if you’re looking for holiday inspiration in 2025, check out these new routes.

Best for off the beaten track: Sierra Leone

Tiwai Island (Alamy Stock Photo)

Despite numerous British links – including a shared language, this beach-fringed West African country has been tricky and expensive to reach in the past few years. As part of a new tourism strategy, the government has helped to form new national carrier Air Sierra Leone, with direct flights launching from Gatwick to capital Freetown on December 2. Golden sands and a choice of 19 islands are a good option for winter sun-seekers, while wildlife fans can seek out multiple species of primates on inland river island Tiwai.

Best for adventure: Ghana

Cape Coast, Ghana, Africa (Alamy Stock Photo)

Another English-speaking West African country set to enter the limelight is Ghana. Previously off the map for most leisure travellers, it will be much easier to explore with new escorted tours from Explore. Intrepid will combine it with neighbouring Benin and Togo. Launching from Heathrow, Virgin’s new route to Accra from Heathrow will start from winter 2025. Learn how the slave trade has shaped modern Africa by visiting Cape Coast, discover colourful fabrics at Kente cloth looms and see the bizarre fantasy coffins of Accra – including casks in the form of giant crabs and a race car.

Best for a city break: Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi (Alamy Stock Photo)

Steeped in history dating back to the 5th-century AD and lauded for its hedonistic nightlife, Georgia’s refreshingly affordable capital is now a serious contender for a city break, thanks to two new routes: easyJet launches a direct flight from Luton on April 1, while British Airways will operate from Heathrow from March 30. Wander through cobblestone streets in the UNESCO-listed Old Town district, take a dip in a traditional bathhouse and hang out in the bars and cafes of Mtatsminda.

Best for food and wine: Jerez, Spain

Flamenco fans in Jerez (Alamy Stock Photo)

Sip sherry in a bodega or bask on beaches along the Costa de la Luz within hours of leaving grey and rainy England. From May 2 to November 1, Jet2 will operate direct seasonal flights to the Andalucian city from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Manchester. Celebrated for its equestrian heritage, schools and fairs showcase the region’s famous horses. Being the birthplace of flamenco, small bars continue to overflow with traditional music and dance.

Best for history: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

AlUla (Alamy Stock Photo)

A controversial destination given its history of human rights abuses, the Middle East’s superpower has been pulling out all the stops to carve a booming tourism history. The treasures on offer are remarkable – ranging from the sculptural sandstone formations and Nabataean tombs of AlUla to surprisingly trendy city Jeddah. Arrive to the country in suitable style on Virgin’s new route to capital Riyadh, launching in March 2025.