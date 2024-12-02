Make Christmas even more magical with these fairytale castle stays

Arguably, no month in the calendar is more magical than December. The build-up to Christmas is steeped in fairytale scenes, and it’s easy to get swept away in a world of make-believe at any age.

For a real sense of escapism, it’s hard to beat a stay in a castle. Ranging from grand tower houses to remote fortresses, stately historic properties are spread across the country – and many have been renovated and transformed into holiday homes.

Large in size, many of these extravagant abodes are ideal for multi-generational getaways. But there are intimate options for couples, too.

Wood-burning stoves and heavy velvet curtains will keep you cosy on even the coldest nights, while hidden passageways and secret gardens are guaranteed to set imaginations on fire.

Castle of Park

Where: Glenluce, Dumfries and Galloway

(JILL TATE)

Tall, skinny houses were in vogue during the 16th century amongst wealthy Scottish estate owners. Although the austere buildings look bleak on the outside, interiors are grand and welcoming. Originally built by Thomas Hay of Park and his wife Janet MacDowell using stone taken from a nearby abbey, this multi-floored home was abandoned in the 19th century and restored by conservation charity The Landmark Trust 150 years later. Alongside spiral staircases and open log fires, there are three modern bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen. On the edge of Glenluce village, also known as The Valley of Light, the property is surrounded by farmland and the coast is close by.

How: A four-night stay costs from £556 per night (sleeping up to seven). Throughout December and New Year, use the code Dec2024offer25 for 25% off any property in The Landmark Trust’s portfolio. Visit landmarktrust.org.uk.

Neville Tower at Bamburgh Castle

Where: Bamburgh, Northumberland

(TRACEY BLOXHAM)

Within metres of waves lapping from the North Sea, beachside Bamburgh Castle has to be one of the most scenic stately buildings in Britain. Now it’s possible to stay on the 3,000-year-old grounds by booking into a renovated two-bedroom apartment at Neville Tower. Two bedrooms have views across the water to the Farne Islands and Holy Island, while the kitchen overlooks the village and the Castle Keep and Inner Ward. Dine on pub meals in the nearby village or stock up on provisions at a local delicatessen.

How: A three-night stay costs from £1,235 (sleeping four). Visit crabtreeandcrabtree.com.

Doyden Castle

Where: Port Quin, Cornwall

(Mike Henton)

Stood on a cliff-top at the edge of the world, surveying the seascape, it’s easy to imagine you are the ruler of a mini kingdom. Once owned by early 19th century bon-viveur Samuel Symons, this one-bedroom fortress on the Port Quin headland is now managed by The National Trust. Historic design features include arched gothic windows, an open fire and the original wine bins in the cellar. Walk down the hill to Port Quin’s sheltered inlet to go rock pooling, kayaking or fishing. The South West Coast Path also runs just past the front door, for those seeking more of a physical challenge. Surfing beach Polzeath and gourmet hotspot Padstow are nearby.

How: A three-night stay costs from £649 (sleeping two). Visit nationaltrust.org.uk.

The West End Hawarden

Where: Flintshire, Wales

Bathe in gothic grandeur on the grounds of an estate once owned by former British Prime Minister William Gladstone. Tucked into the western end of the grounds, this five-bedroom property has views of the Walled Garden and ruins of the 13th-century Hawarden Castle. Inside the restored property, carefully curated antique pieces of furniture sit alongside works of modern art by the likes of Julian Opie, Damien Hirst, David Shrigley and Ai Weiwei. Guests can cook their own feasts or make use of the estate’s chef, Adam Williams. There’s also an outdoor dining with a wood-fired oven and Green Egg BBQ. Acres of wild meadows and woodland surround the property, ideal for relaxing rambles. Wild swim in a scenic lake, warming up in a hot tub or infrared sauna.

How: From £400 (based on four) to £1,500 (based on 10) per night. Visit kiphideaways.com.

Ogilvie Castle

Where: Blairgowrie, Perthshire

The Great Hall (James Risdon)

Ideal for an extended family getaway – or a game of historic hide and seek – this enormous 16th-century castle close to the Cairngorms National Park has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. Wood-beamed ceilings, four-poster beds and staircases winding through turrets make the place feel like the setting for a fairytale. Relax by an open fire in the Great Hall or explore the impressive countryside. Activities available include hiking, cycling and whisky tasting. During winter months, it’s also possible to ski and snowboard in nearby mountains.

How: From £844 per night (sleeping 16). Visit luxurycottages.com.