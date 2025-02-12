How to spot a holiday scam

Avoid making any impulsive bookings and always double check the legitimacy of the website first

If you’re considering a scenic countryside staycation or a quick city break for the Easter holidays, be cautious about where you make your booking, as holidaymakers have been warned to watch out for scams.

The average amount lost to fraud has risen to £1,937, according to a study by Airbnb and Get Safe Online.

The study found that scams related to holiday bookings were some of the most common frauds in the UK, following credit card fraud and phishing. And Airbnb claims the rise of AI imagery seems to exacerbate this issue.

Although 68% of respondents in the study said they felt confident in spotting fake ads, almost two-thirds were unable to recognise AI-generated images of holiday properties.

To ensure your next trip stays stress-free, here’s how to spot a holiday booking scam before you click confirm.

Beware of social media ‘dream holiday’ giveaways

It’s likely that you have come across countless alluring luxury holiday giveaway posts on your Instagram feed, or maybe even shared one yourself, but sadly, they’re often too good to be true.

“Scammers use these to collect personal data and can also spread malware,” says Gavin Lapidus, director of eShores, a team of leading travel consultants that plan bespoke holidays. “To stay safe, always verify the legitimacy of competitions and never share personal information on public posts.”

Look at the reviews

Reviews can be a good indicator of whether a website is a scam or legitimate.

“If you’re unsure about whether a company or website is real or fake, search their reviews to validate their reputation or call them directly (after you confirm you have the correct contact information),” recommends Mike Britton, CIO at Abnormal Security.

Don’t rush into last-minute deals

(Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re feeling rushed to make a booking within a short time-frame, it might be a scam.

“Be wary of offers that push you to book immediately or risk losing out,” highlights Lapidus. “Legitimate companies will give you time to consider your options. If it feels rushed, it could be a red flag.”

Check for ATOL protection

Two U.K. passports with a ATOL certificate (Alamy Stock Photo)

“The key to avoiding holiday scams is to book through reputable, ATOL-protected travel companies,” emphasises Lapidus. “ATOL protection ensures that you won’t lose money or become stranded abroad if your travel company collapses.

“Always verify a company’s ATOL status before booking and be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.”

Look for inconsistencies in photos, listings or offers

“AI-generated deepfakes can create fake property images, fake host profiles or even manipulate video calls to appear genuine,” warns Jack Kerr, director at Appdome. “If a deal looks too good to be true, double check its legitimacy.”

Scrutinise payment requests and methods

“Scammers often push for cryptocurrency payments or prepaid gift cards instead of secure payment methods like credit cards or PayPal, which offer fraud protection,” highlights Kerr.

Use only trusted mobile apps

“Fake travel apps or malware can steal your identity and financial information,” says Kerr. “Before downloading, check for verified developers, app store reviews, and suspicious permissions.”

Check the company’s contact information

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“Legitimate travel companies will have clear contact information, including a physical address, phone number, and email address,” says Nicky Kelvin, editor at large at The Points Guy. “If this information is missing or difficult to find, it’s a major red flag.”

Read the terms and conditions

“Read the fine print carefully, especially regarding cancellations, refunds, and changes,” advises Kelvin. “If the terms are vague, confusing, or difficult to find, it’s a red flag.”

Request for personal information

“Be wary of companies asking for excessive personal information beyond what’s necessary for booking,” warns Kelvin. “This could be a sign of a phishing scam or identity theft attempt.”

Look for website errors

“Look for spelling mistakes, low-quality images and a different design to the site you usually use,” advises Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds. “If something looks wrong, it might be a scam. If you’re not sure, use a website checker, like the one on Get Safe Online.”

Check followers

“On social media, a scammer is likely to use a new profile that has no friends and little to no activity,” says Ziegler.