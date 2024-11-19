5 places you didn’t know you can ski

Slope off to these exciting ski resorts this winter

Time to dust off your goggles and salopettes because ski season has officially arrived.

Whether you are a seasoned skier or a nervous newbie, nothing beats the feeling of gliding down mountains of white magic at this time of year.

If you are bored of mainstream ski resorts but are still keen to update your Instagram followers about some après antics, try one of the following places for a truly memorable snowy experience….

1. South Korea

Skier skiing on Deogyusan Ski Resort in winter, South Korea (Alamy Stock Photo)

If you ooze confidence on the slopes and are looking for a new skiing spot to challenge your skills, then look no further.

South Korea’s diverse mountain terrain attracts some of the best skiers in the world – and the country’s largest and oldest resort, Yongpyong in Gangwon-do, encompasses a particularly challenging piste to conquer.

The ideal time to go to skiing in Korea is between late November to late February (or early March) as the density of snowfall and low temperatures provide the perfect Korean winter experience.

Après-ski in Korea is much more low-key compared to what you might be used to in the Alps – so think soju (Korean rice wine) shots and Korean BBQ rather than champagne sprays and cheese fondue.

2. India

Skiing in the slopes of Gulmarg in January 2021 (Alamy Stock Photo)

India has some of the highest mountains in the world, but many people don’t know about its hidden skiing resorts that are nestled in the Himalayas.

Each winter season the pristine mountains become blanketed in India’s most impressive snowfall, with fresh storms bringing in new powder periodically throughout the season.

In Gulmarg, Jammu, you can admire fairytale white-tipped pine trees from one of the highest gondolas in the world.

The skiing season in India is from January to March so there is ample time to book a one-of-a-kind exotic ski trip to India.

3. Spain

Kevin Blanc standing at the top of the Sierra Nevada in Granada, Spain (Alamy Stock Photo)

Brits are know for flocking sunny tourists honeypots such as Benidorm and Mallorca in the summer – but did you know you can also soak up the Spanish sun in the winter from some expressive snowy slopes?

Amongst the most popular resorts in this mountainous region is Sierra Nevada in gorgeous Granada, and at the opposite end of the country, the beautiful Baqueira-Beret.

The ski season at most Spanish resorts stretches from November to April – with January and February tending to be the busiest period when the best snow tends to arrive.

Just make sure you have a siesta in the afternoon so you are ready to wine, dine and fiesta with the locals late into the night for a truly authentic Spanish experience.

4. Argentina

Skiing off piste in Cerro Catedral Bariloche Argentina (Alamy Stock Photo)

Super affordable prices, luxurious cuisine, world-class resorts and superb landscapes – that is what you can expect from a ski holiday in Argentina.

Cerro Catedral, in the city of Bariloche, is the largest ski resort in South America and Las Leñas, Mendoza, is considered to be the best of the Andes for those who dare to do backcountry skiing and the only resort in the region that allows people to dare to ski at night.

There is really something for everyone, so instead of following the crowd to France, book a ticket to Argentina to gaze at the breathtaking snow-capped mountains in the Andes.

It has a relatively short snow season (from June to September), so don’t miss out on a glorious weekend of skiing and scrumptious food for a reasonable price.

5. Australia

Sunrise over Perisher valley ski resort town in Snowy Mountains of Australia (Alamy Stock Photo)

Making the big trip to the Southern Hemisphere next year? Then why not add a few extra days of skiing to your Down Under bucket list?

Sure Australia is know for its flawless sandy beaches and sizzling temperatures, but there are actually some great skiing spots dotted across the continent.

You can zip down Australia’s longest ski run in Thredbo resort whilst admiring the Snowy Mountains, or enjoy a pint at a classic country pub at the giant Perisher Ski Resort in Kosciuszko National Park.

Australian snowfields are perfect for seasoned skiers looking for fresh snow with a beautiful bushland backdrop.