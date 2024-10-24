10 ways to build in healthy choices for eating out

Many restaurants put their menus online, meaning you can plan ahead before eating out

Ordering food using a smartphone at home. A woman selects sushi sets in the internet menu of a Japanese restaurant using an application on a smartphone. Home evening furnishings with a burning fire in the fireplace.

If you are getting set for a few days off next week, or are just taking things easy as the rest of the world slows down for the half-term break, you might be treating yourself to lunch or dinner in your favourite restaurant.

For most of us, eating out with friends and family is fun, and it certainly doesn’t have to mean that you are having a ‘cheat day’, or that you are ‘off the diet’.

For others, eating out is something you might have to do for work, whether you like it or not. Being a little more choosy about what you eat off the menu can mean that you can still eat out without it scuppering your best-intentioned attempts at healthy eating.

Healthy eating should be a way of life, not a quick fix. We don’t have to feel guilty if we are not sticking to a strict regime. The more flexible you can be with your diet, the better.

Once you start to make changes to your diet and eat better, you will notice that you are more drawn to food that makes you feel good. It’s not a matter of calorie counting, more a matter of well-being.

If you want to enjoy eating out without knocking your healthy eating off kilter, there are some little tricks that might help you to make balance your nutrition.

1. Do you read the menu before you go?

If you are easily distracted, or find it hard to choose under pressure, it can be a good idea of what to expect before you go. Most places have their menu online now, so check it out so you have any idea of what you’d like to eat.

2. Don’t go hangry

Don’t skip food all day and save your calories/points/syns for dinner. Do that and you are more likely to make a less than healthy choice.

3. Choose your protein first

Protein helps to maintain a better blood sugar and insulin balance, so choose this first. Meat, fish, chicken, halloumi, feta, pulses…

Protein helps to maintain a better blood sugar and insulin balance, so choose this first (istetiana/Getty Images)

4. Add an extra vegetable

Given the option, choose a soup or salad to start with. Add a side of seasonal vegetables or salad if available and see if there are any tasty sounding dishes that get you an extra hit of veggies.

Most restaurants and cafes in NI love to overload the carbs. Overdo it and you will leave the table feeling heavy and bloated. It is better to have more protein and veg on your plate and just enough carbohydrate to enjoy. It is unlikely that you will get a wholefood, low GI carbohydrate like brown rice or quinoa, so make the choice when faced with white rice and naan, dough balls and pizza, lasagne and chips.

Most restaurants love to overload the carbs. Overdo it and you will leave the table feeling heavy and bloated (Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images)

6. Can you make it low GI?

Is there an option to choose a higher fibre carbohydrate? Try a wholemeal wrap with soup at lunchtime, quinoa super salad or wholemeal bread instead of white.

7. Opt for a starter rather than dessert

Generally speaking, a starter and main course will be a better choice than having a main course and dessert.

8. Taste it before you salt it

Salt will be added in the cooking process – and probably more than you would add at home, so taste it before you reach for the salt cellar.

Cut back on the salt when you're eating out - it's likely that plenty will be added in the cooking process (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

9. Ask for sauce on the side

Sauces can be heavy on the cream, salt and sugar, so ask for it to be served separately, so you can control how much you add.

Have water or sparkling water instead.

Eating out is a treat, so enjoy it.