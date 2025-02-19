Our daughter’s coach was a mean bully, so we took her off the team

Dear Meghan: My 10-year-old daughter recently joined a travel volleyball team. She was thrilled and bonded with the team. But the coach was quite the bully.

The coach would scream at girls, curse at them, tell them they sucked and humiliate them in front of the group. My daughter cried multiple times.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when the coach screamed and humiliated my daughter about not cheering loudly enough in a scrimmage at practice and being a bad teammate. My daughter led 90% of the team cheers.

We decided to step away from the team because it was messing with her confidence. Our daughter loved volleyball but was so fearful of the coach, who continued to bully her. And the club director refused to address the situation.

The team won their first medal last weekend. We’re devastated that our daughter wasn’t there to enjoy it. And, in a way, it seems like the win vindicated the coach.

Did we make the right decision and protect our daughter? Or were we overly protective, and should we have just stuck it out?

- Protective

Protective: I am so sorry to hear about your daughter’s experience; many parents will recognise this story. So many talented and excited children join travel teams only to have their enthusiasm crushed by insane schedules, overly demanding coaches and competitive teammates who battle each other instead of the other team.

In this case, your daughter loved her teammates, which makes this loss all the more acute.

I want to be crystal clear here: What your daughter experienced was verbal and emotional abuse. You would not accept such behaviour from your partner, a teacher or even yourself. Chronic name-calling and humiliation are never okay; it doesn’t matter whether your child is on an elite team or in a rec league.

How do you know whether you made the right decision? Well, you looked at the data... The coach was a bully who humiliated your daughter; your daughter was crying and fearful; and her confidence and love of the sport was shot.

What more do you need to know that protecting your daughter was the only appropriate move to make here? That the club director ignored the situation was only further evidence that you were in a cancerous situation that was not going to improve.

Some readers may assume that I want sports, even at elite levels, to be all rainbows and butterflies. That I want the coaches to only be soft and sweet, never to express an emotion aside from positivity.

No. The best coaches use a variety of tools, particularly their personality and worldview. Some coaches are abrupt, some are quiet, some are loudly demanding and some are thoughtfully strong.

The best coaches know when to inspire the team with some ‘tough love’ (no name-calling or humiliation needed) and when to cheer the team when they are down.

They know when and how their players will rise to the occasion and will use a variety of healthy tools to get them there (visualisation, breathing, using anger in a good way, controlling emotions, focus and leaning on your teammates).

Your daughter, being only 10, is learning more about how to be a good athlete than she is about volleyball. Yes, she is on an “elite” team - which at this age can be more about parent egos and money grabs, but I digress - but she is still young enough that the team should be focused on mechanics, sportsmanship and love of the game.

Yes, as your daughter grows into this sport, she may run into tough coaches, but the hope is that she will be old enough, know herself well enough and have the emotional fortitude and experience to tune in or out when needed.

You will hear elite athletes say things like, “My coach was tough, but here’s how she showed me she believed in me.” The coach needs to be emotionally multifaceted and the athlete needs to be mature enough to ride the waves.

Please don’t give up on volleyball. Not every travel team is like this, and many directors have strong tenets of respect in their team culture.

Now you are armed with what you need to move forward. Please let your daughter know that this has been an excellent learning experience for the whole family, and have her make a list of characteristics she wants on her next team.

Yes, it really stinks to watch that team move ahead and win without her, but remind her: The medal means nothing if you are miserable when you win it. (Look at Andre Agassi’s story to bring this home).

For more inspiration for the type of coach you want, look into Steve Kerr and his core tenets: joy, mindfulness, compassion, competition.

Don’t be afraid to demand certain treatment from an organisation and coaches; you are the client. This has been a painful but necessary learning experience. Keep going.

- Washington Post