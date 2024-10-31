‘I’m hooked on Flipz’ - Tinderbox’s Ciaran Haggerty

1. Up and at it - what is your morning routine?

I usually start my day around 8am. After a shower, I catch the bus into town and take a nice walk through the city. Thankfully, I manage to miss the school run, so the bus journey is peaceful and a good way to ease into the day. It’s also the best time to dream up plots for scripts, with music in my ears and ideas flowing.

2. What might you eat in a typical working day for…

Breakfast? I’m not really a breakfast person, so I usually skip it altogether.

Lunch? Lately, I’ve been obsessed with the husk sandwich at the Crescent Arts Centre. It’s been keeping me going in between rehearsals for our new adaption of Yerma which is running as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival.

Evening meal? I’m not too picky in the evening. It could be anything from a hearty stew or roast, to something quick like pizza - depending on how the day has gone.

3. Is nutrition important to you – do you take health supplements?

Not now. I used to take zinc regularly, but I’ve fallen out of that habit.

4. Ever been on a diet – if so, how did it go?

Oh, yes. I’ve been on more diets than I’d like to admit. I’m normally pretty good at sticking to them, but I can’t seem to get into the zone at the moment. It’s one of those things where you know what to do, but the motivations are just not there.

5. Weekend treat?

I’m about 10 years late to the party, but I discovered Flipz during lockdown and now I’m hooked. They’ve become my guilty pleasure.

6. How do you keep physically and mentally fit?

For me, walks in the forest are the best way to keep both physically and mentally fit. It’s honestly my happy place - being surrounded by nature, breathing in the fresh air and just getting lost in the quiet. It does wonders for my mental clarity and overall wellbeing.

7. Best tip for everyday fitness?

Keep it simple. You don’t need to overcomplicate things - just find something that works for you and stick with it.

8. Were you a fan of school sports/PE or do you have a memory from those days that you’d rather forget?

I loathed PE. I have fond memories of sitting out with my mate, Brian, discussing films we loved while everyone else took part in games.

9. Teetotal or tipple?

I do enjoy rum with buckets of ice. In the words of drunk Monica Geller, ‘Water rules!’

10. Stairs or lift?

Both… depends on my mood or how tired I am.

11. What book are you currently reading?

I’m currently rereading Into the Woods by John Yorke. It’s such a fascinating look at storytelling and I love how it breaks down the structure of narrative. I am always learning something new from it.

12. Best Netflix/streaming TV?

I’m excited to get stuck into Monsters on Netflix. I have heard great things and with spooky season being my favorite time of year for TV, I’m all in.

13. Any new skills or hobbies?

I’d love to get into lifting weights. I’m not sure if that counts as a hobby or a punishment, but my friend, Conor, has promised to help me get started. I just need to remind him...

14. How do you relax?

Listening to music is my go-to. It helps me unwind and takes me out of my head for a while.

15. What would you tell your younger self?

I wish I could go back and take all the stress and worry off him and just let him enjoy being 16. We tend to carry so much weight at that age, but I’d want to tell him that everything will be okay.

16. What are your goals for the rest of 2024?

I travelled to New York as part of a residential in the summer and the visit has inspired to write a play - so, my main goal is to work on the next draft of that. I’m excited to see where it goes. I’m also excited about our production of Yerma at the Lyric Theatre. Staged in a contemporary setting on the Irish border, the brand-new adaptation brings a sharp, comedic edge to this 90-year-old play, drawing on the dysfunction of a typical Irish family. The audience is invited inside a family party - full of humour, tension, and chaos - where laughter often masks deeper struggles, creating a rich blend of light and dark. With an amazing cast and crew involved in the project, Yerma is more than a play; it’s an emotionally charged experience, blending the drama of Emmerdale with the intensity of Midsommar.

17. What time do you get to bed and do you think you get enough sleep?

It varies, depending on what’s going on, but I aim for about eight hours each night. I really need that amount of sleep to function properly. I fail at this regularly.

18. Biggest gripe or regret?

Not trusting my own instincts. It’s funny how we ignore things that, deep down, we know to be true. But, as a famous Canadian feminist once sang, “You live, you learn.”

19. Have your priorities or perspectives in life changed?

Absolutely. I love getting older and seeing how my views on things have shifted. Life has become more about what really matters to me and I’m at peace with that.

20. Has coronavirus – or any health epiphany or life event – changed your attitude towards your own mortality?

Oh, yeah. I recently lost my dad and that really lit a fire under me. Life is so short and it can be gone before you know it. I’m more determined than ever to live life my own way and fast - no time to waste.

Tinderbox Theatre Company’s new adaptation of Yerma will run at the Lyric Theatre until November 3 as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival