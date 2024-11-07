Healthy eating made easy: How to avoid junk food and make better choices

Recently I popped into to my regular supermarket to buy some healthy groceries and it struck me that on the way in I had to pass four coffee shops, two fried chicken outlets and a bakery selling sticky buns and sausage rolls. Even if you weren’t in the notion for a coffee and a bun, it is enough to lead you into temptation.

It seems that everywhere we look, there are food outlets trying to lure us to in to indulge in their goodies, but look a little closer and it is almost impossible to find a healthy option on the menu of many of these outlets.

Despite our vast knowledge of how important a balanced, healthy and nutritious diet is for our health and wellbeing, it is not always easy to find a decent option when eating out.

It is well known that our environment is a risk factor for obesity. To put it another way, if we live in a neighbourhood where fast food is easily available, the more likely we are to eat it, leading to obesity and other serious health issues. Our diet is a big player in the development of major health issues from cardiovascular disease to cancer. We know so much about the benefits of eating well, but our environment can make it really challenging to eat well a lot of the time.

Imagine a world where healthy eating was the go-to, easy and acceptable choice. Instead of being blasted by the stink of fast food on your way to your local supermarket, you could have the option of picking up some food that was really good for you.

Of course, we are all responsible for our own food choices and the occasional fish supper or fry-up is unlikely to be a game changer, but when this sort of food is in your face and there are queues around the block for the latest American junk food chain, I think we have a problem.

Planners and councils have the final say on our town and city environments, so we can’t do much about the eateries around the corner or in our area. But while much of this is outside our control, we can all take responsibility for our food choices, no matter how much temptation is put in our way.

Sometimes we have to take our health into our own hands. Here are some ideas that might help change your habits and environment, to help you make better choices.