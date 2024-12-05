Festive shopping survival guide: Healthy gift ideas and tips to stay energised this Christmas

Are you feeling festive yet? Maybe you are well organised and have had all your presents bought and wrapped for weeks, but if you are like me, you’ll be making a list and checking it twice this weekend as you hit the shops to find the perfect presents for family and friends.

Start your day with a decent breakfast. You’re going to need it to keep your energy levels topped up as you skip you way through the throngs of Christmas shoppers. Add an extra spoonful of flaxseed or chia to your porridge, or a big dollop of Greek yoghurt on top of your overnight oats. The extra protein will keep you keep you going for longer and stop you feeling hangry halfway through your shopping list.

Don’t overdo the caffeine. If you find shopping stressful at the best of times, that extra shot of coffee could be a step too far. Grab a green tea instead. It contains a calming ingredient called l-theanine that might help to keep you focused on the job and less frazzled at the end of your busy shopping day.

Don’t be tempted to eat the free sweets in every shop, or soon you will feel your energy levels flagging and your mood on the turn. Keep your cool in overheated shops and busy crowds. Take a bottle of water with you to keep yourself hydrated.

If you are looking for a little inspiration for your some healthy gifts for Christmas shopping, or to add to your Santa list, here are some healthy treats that anyone would love to find under the tree.

Really good olive oil. Packed with polyphenols and one of the most important ingredients in the Mediterranean diet, you can’t go far wrong with a good bottle of olive oil. There are plenty of small batch producers around. Check out Citizens of Soil or Two Fields.

A stylish water bottle. There are lots of great stainless steel options that will keep your water cool, bottles with filters and lightweight glass bottles around.

Choose a healthy cookbook (or The Vital Nutrition book...!) for inspiration and ideas. You never know, they might even cook you up a treat as a thank you.

Really good chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, or cacao for a healthy hot chocolate. Local brand Nearynogs do some lovely Christmas gifts and for a special treat, take a look at Bean and Goose.

A superfood supplement from good brands like Rheal or Naturya.

Low sugar, healthy nut butters. Harry's or Nobó are lovely and have some lovely blends for Christmas.

Fermenting jars and pickle pebbles for your friend who cares about their gut microbiome.

A bottle of non-alcohol spirits. Brands like Sentia and Three Spirit are producing blends using adaptogenic herbs that are interesting alternatives to a bottle of booze.

Cast iron cookware is a Christmas present that will last for years to come.

A really nice mug and some herbal teas.

There are plenty of local food producers across Northern Ireland who have beautiful gifts, so take a trip to your local farmers' market, deli or farm shop and see what treats you can discover.