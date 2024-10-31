7 new habits for autumn wellness - and why a daylight alarm clock is the gamechanger you need

Have you been outside today yet? With the clocks going back an hour last weekend, it’s time to adjust our habits and get into the swing of a new routine to see us through the winter months.

A lack of daylight can really affect our wellbeing, from changes in mood and energy levels to our sleep patterns and even our appetite.

Although it is not fully understood, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern. For some people, this can mean they feel more fatigued with lower mood, but for others, symptoms can be more severe.

It is always important to talk to your GP if you think you are affected by SAD, but there are things that you can do to help your mind and mood at this time of year. Setting a few new habits in place this week could help you to feel more positive about easing into winter.

1. Get outside in daylight

Get into the habit of getting a daily dose of daylight, even if it is grey, wet or wild outside. Go for a walk around the block at lunchtime, or get wrapped up and get into the garden when you can. The lack of daylight influences our balance of melatonin and can leave us feeling a bit (or a lot) depleted.

2. Invest in a daylight alarm clock

This is a game changer. Instead of waking to the buzz of an irritating alarm clock or beep on your phone, waking in response to light is much more gentle. It will ease you into the day by supressing melatonin and stimulating the production of cortisol, so you wake feeling more refreshed and energised and less groggy. Philips and Lumie have several models of daylight alarm clocks.

3. Keep moving

Apart from all the other benefits it brings, exercise is vitally important for our mental health. Get your booty moving every day, preferably outside when possible. Walk, cycle, find an outdoor class or local ParkRun on a Saturday.

4. Set yourself up with a protein-based breakfast

You’ve heard me say this before, but starting your day with a little more protein will leave you feeling fuller for longer and could make all the difference to your energy through the rest of the day. All it takes is to add a tablespoonful of milled flaxseed to your porridge, or keep up your habit of natural yoghurt with your favourite seasonal fruits (berries, stewed apples, poached plums) to tick the box.

5. Eat warm and warming foods

It is time to nourish yourself with warming spices like turmeric, ginger, chilli, paprika and cinnamon. Not only do these spices add a depth of flavour to one-pot winter meals, but they also have warming properties, add some extra antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. Perfect for a little extra immune support at this time of year. Keep an eye out some winter spiced herbal teas too.

6. Change the menu

There are some beautiful, local, seasonal foods around right now.

Root veg like carrot, beetroot, parsnip, squashes and sweet potatoes

Leafy greens like kale, cavolo nero, cabbage, broccoli, celery and chard

Alliums like onions and leeks

Apples – baked or stewed, perfect with some cinnamon and a dollop of Greek yoghurt

7. Get back on the vitamin D

Take a trip to your favourite local health food shop and get stocked up on the sunshine vitamin. It is recommended that adults supplement around 2000iu a day between October and May. Vitamin D is important for bone health, immunity, mood and cardiovascular health.