Genesis set to make endurance racing debut with GMR-001 hypercar

Genesis is set to field a new endurance racing team that will compete in motorsport with a striking new hypercar.

Under the banner of Genesis Magma Racing, the South Korean firm will make its first key move into endurance racing with additional support from Hyundai Motorsport.

Cyril Abiteboul, president of Hyundai Motorsport and Team Principal of Genesis Magma Racing, said: “The official launch of Genesis Magma Racing is a momentous occasion.

(Genesis)

“As the backbone of Hyundai Motor Group’s global motorsport activities, Hyundai Motorsport will play a vital role in this latest ambitious program. We are elevating our circuit racing expertise to a whole new level as we prepare to compete in some of the world’s most challenging series.”

It will allow Genesis to enter the World Endurance Championship in 2026 and the IMSA SportsCar Championship the year after. It’ll see Genesis take a car to events such as the 25 Hours of Le Mans and the Daytona 24.

Its new hypercar racer will enter into the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) class, which features cars that utilise the latest hybrid performance. Revealed at an event in Dubai, the GMR-001 Hypercar, the new car incorporates a number of features which have been used on the brand’s road cars, including the ‘two lines’ lighting structure at both the front and rear of the vehicle. At the back of the Hypercar sits a concave rear section and a large diffuser while an active spoiler can automatically adjust to help deliver the best level of aerodynamic performance.

(Genesis)

Two drivers – André Lotterer and Luis ‘Pipo’ Derani – have already been selected to pilot the new Hypercar while Genesis will also field an LMP2 entry in the 2025 Le Mans series with a series of ‘emerging talent drivers including the UK’s Jamie Chadwick.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis.

“As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed — which drives how we create and innovate — in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: Audacious, Progressive, and Distinctly Korean.”