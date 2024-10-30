Fuel duty remains frozen following budget announcement

File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will deliver her Government’s first budget on Wednesday at the House of Commons, London. Issue date: Wednesday October 30, 2024.

Drivers can ‘breathe an enormous sigh of relief’ as fuel duty remains frozen following the autumn budget, the RAC has stated.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed that the fuel duty freeze will be continued as part of the budget announced today (October 30).

Simon Williams, RAC head of policy, said: “Drivers will breathe an enormous sigh of relief after all the speculation that the 5p cut would be scrapped at the same time as pushing duty up beyond the long-term rate of 57.95p.

“It’s good to see the Government firmly recognising the importance of the car to millions of households up and down the country. Eight-in-10 drivers tell us they are dependent on their vehicles for the journeys they need to make, while 70% of commuters who live in rural areas have no other feasible alternatives to get to work beyond taking the car.

“It’s also worth remembering that even as of today 56% of the total price of a litre of petrol is already tax in the form of fuel duty, and the VAT that is charged on top.”

Reeves stated that a rise in fuel duty would ‘be the wrong choice for working people’ and added that the 5p cut would be maintained for another year.