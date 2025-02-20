From Say Nothing and Kneecap to intergenerational trauma and failing Gen Z - Lynette Fay

Lynette is an award winning presenter and producer, working in television and radio. Hailing from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, she is a weekly columnist with The Irish News.

Lola Petticrew won the IFTA for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Dolorous Price in the hit Disney Plus TV series Say Nothing

Beware the box set/podcast rabbit hole. How many of us are reluctant to watch a film these days but we will happily commit to watching two hour-long episodes of a box set in an evening?

I do the same with podcasts. When I find one I really enjoy, I make time to get out of the house and go for a walk. In January, I caught up with the Disney series Say Nothing and the BBC Sounds podcast series Stakeknife. I had read about them, and both had been highly recommended.

As much as I love history, I approached both series with caution. I let that caution slip however as I was consumed by the captivating storytelling in each production. Each episode is carefully crafted, ends with a cliff hanger and leaves the listener, the viewer wanting to consume the next episode immediately, which I did.

Both series have stayed with me for different reasons. Elements of the dirty war that raged here are presented as drama based on real life events in Say Nothing, and as a timeline with statements from numerous victims in Stakeknife.

The heartbreak in these testimonies was palpable. The ripple affects of the decision to take a life, the cover-ups and lies have left questions which have then destroyed the lives of countless others.

The term intergenerational trauma is heard a lot, but it feels that we are only scratching the surface and beginning to understand and talk about what it means and how it is affecting us.

The issue isn’t addressed directly in either series, but it is jumping off the screen, bouncing between the ears. After consuming both series, I was left thinking how the people in the storylines – which was their lives – have been affected by the past, and how on earth have they carried on, tried to carry on with life.

The culture of ‘say nothing til you hear more’ has been something engrained in our society, wherever you were brought up. Murder, death, hatred, suspicion have all been normalised, and there’s absolutely nothing normal about it. We all lived through it. Are we passing this on to our children? If so, how? How can we address it? Does anyone escape being affected? Where do you start?

Kneecap rap trio Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí.

By now you might have seen the multi-award winning film Kneecap. If you haven’t, you should. There is one really powerful scene where two members of the band, Mo Chara and Moglaí Bap, describe what intergenerational trauma means for them and how it affects their lives. They choose to medicate to deal with it. The almost comedic, blasé delivery of this sequence in particular almost veils the severity of what they are saying.

I wonder what it will take for those who make the big decisions to really hear this message, take action and do something meaningful about it?

The now Bafta award-winning director Rich Peppiat and the production team show yet again that powerful messages can be communicated through the medium of film. It is a platform where societal norms can be challenged.

Lola Petticrew further championed this message in their acceptance speech at the IFTA dinner in Dublin on Friday night. Lola’s speech has been widely shared on socials this week. They decided to use their platform and that moment of personal achievement to highlight the problem: “There is what feels like insurmountable intergenerational trauma, and inefficient services to deal with it.”

They went on to suggest that the first step in “moving on and moving forward would be providing some decent mental health services, investing in youth services and a proper standard of living for all working class people in the north”.

These words echo the messages that community groups and the volunteer sector have been articulating for many years. I wonder what it will take for those who make the big decisions to really hear this message, take action and do something meaningful about it?

Lola was shaking during the delivery of that speech. The members of Kneecap and many other peers were in the audience. At another point in the IFTA ceremony, Cillian Murphy addressed a different insurmountable trauma – that of the victims of mother and baby homes - and the duty artists have to interrogate difficult times, not to apportion blame, but to try to understand.

Gen Z are taking all of it by the scruff of the neck, and are calling it out. If we, the parents, the adults, the leaders continue to say nothing, we are letting them down.