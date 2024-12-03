Ford adds to its EV line-up with the new Puma Gen-E

Ford has taken the covers off the next chapter in its EV line-up – the new Puma Gen-E.

This new model sits on the same platform as the petrol version and looks almost identical to the standard car – with a few subtle changes.

Externally, the Gen-E now features white Ford badges to distinguish the electrified variant and there is a smoothed-off front grille, due to the lack of engine – but other than that, it’s all typical Puma meaning you still get the same rounded front headlights, lower ground clearance and squatted rear stance.

The Puma Gen-E will sit alongside the combustion model in the range. (Ford)

Powering the Gen-E is a 43kWh battery pack with an electric motor that gives out 165bhp and 290Nm of torque. The car can go from 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds and it runs out of steam at 100mph.

In terms of range, Ford claims the battery-powered Puma can do a total distance of 233 miles or 325 miles in the city and is compatible with 100kW rapid charging – taking the car from 10 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes.

Space is where the Gen-E really exceeds the competition, with Ford introducing its ‘GigaBox’ which is a large 145-litre underfloor storage area in the boot allowing for a total capacity of 574 litres with the seats in place. The manufacturer claims it to be bigger than a Mondeo Estate. Fold the rear seats down and that space doubles to 1,283 litres. Additionally, there is an extra 43 litres of added space under the frunk.

Prices start at £29,995. (Ford)

There will be two trim levels. The standard Select model features equipment such as 17-inch alloy wheels, the ‘GigaBox’, a 12-inch central touchscreen and a rear-view camera. The Premium boasts a Bang and Olufsen premium sound system, a powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels and power folding door mirrors.

Jon Williams, Ford general manager of Ford Europe, said: “Puma is a success story across Europe, loved for its sporty design and driving characteristics combined with unique practicality and class-leading boot storage. Puma Gen-E is our ‘best ever Puma’, with the most fun-to-drive experience yet, combined with an incredibly energy-efficient electric powertrain. And the new, even bigger GigaBox offers unmated luggage capacity.”

Prices start at £29,995 and rise to £31,995 with order books opening when the car goes on sale on December 3. Deliveries are expected to commence in the Spring of 2025.