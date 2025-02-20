Women in wine: 5 ways to toast International Women’s Day

If you want to dream big, finding your feet in the world of wine and carving out a career in a male dominated-industry has its challenges… but more and more women are tearing up the rule book and shaping the way we drink.

And with #AccelerateAction the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day (March 8), celebrating with a wine made by a woman is a great opportunity to learn more about the lure of the vine.

As Sarah Burvill, senior winemaker at award-winning Bird in Hand in South Australia’s Adelaide Hills puts it: “Aside from a great excuse to raise a glass of something delicious (let’s be honest, every day is a good day for that), it’s a moment [IWD] to pause and reflect on how far we’ve come – and how far we still have to go.”

“One of the keys to thriving in this industry has been my refusal to label myself a ‘female winemaker,'” underlines Burvill. “I didn’t come here to fit into a box… I came to make the best wine I possibly could.

“Of course, being a woman in this field comes with unique challenges, but the moment we start categorising ourselves, we risk creating unnecessary divisions.

“Instead, I’ve always approached my career with a mindset of excellence, not exclusivity.”

Bird in Hand Pinot Noir Rose, Australia (Mike Annese)

That said, Burvill, who’s celebrating her 28th vintage as a winemaker, says she absolutely recognises the power of solidarity.

“There’s nothing quite like being in a room full of strong, intelligent, wine-loving women. It’s energising, inspiring, and a reminder of why fostering female talent in the industry is so important. ”

Moreover, she says it’s about creating a culture where women feel valued, heard, and empowered – whether they’re in the vineyard, the winery, or the bottling line.

“As an industry we have come a long way, but let’s not pop the champagne just yet,” she quips. “There’s still plenty of work to be done.

“Encouraging women to enter the wine industry is a great start, but ensuring they stay and advance is where the real challenge lies.

“We need to keep pushing for equal opportunities, fair treatment, and a culture that celebrates talent over tradition,” adds Burvill.

Elsewhere, Julie Pitoiset, director and winemaker at famous estate Château des Jacques in Beaujolais, France, says: “International Women’s Day is a good opportunity to celebrate the achievements, hard work, innovations and skills of many women in the world.

“I love to hear these success stories, it’s always inspiring for all of us to see what can be done, what we should aim for, and what we truly want with ambition… their stories challenge us all!”

Chateau

Pitoiset, who’s consulted for countless producers in Beaujolais, goes on to say diversity is a wonderful thing – and a strength in any company. “In most fields women can bring some of that diversity in their approach, they appear to share a different mindset, skills or ideas.

“Both management, but also winemaking in particular benefit from that diversity.” She continues: “Winemaking is a mixture of technical knowledge and practice, where women can be perfectionists, show creativity, and we can also bring our vision and taste for innovation.”

With a wealth of winemaking talent still to be discovered, from studying viticulture and oenology, to wine marketing and sales, slowly but surely there’s a wine revolution going on.

Sue Daniels, expert in-house winemaker at M&S Food, says: “Women have traditionally been underrepresented in the wine industry, although fortunately that’s starting to change.”

Ocado

“It’s therefore particularly important we continue to highlight and celebrate the vital role women play in producing many of the wines enjoyed around the world.

Indeed, Daniels, who’s worked in the M&S wine category for more than 25 years, says the majority of the wine team are female – from herself as one of the winemakers, through to their buyers, product developers and technologists.

“Having a diversity of talent and perspective is essential for creating exceptional wines,” highlights Daniels. “We also work with a number of brilliant women at wineries around the world to produce many of the bottles our customers know and love.”

Some of her favourites include the exceptional value Delacourt champagne, produced by Carine Bailleul, Chef de Caves at Champagne Castelnau, who has blended best-in-class wines for 20 years.

“We also work with the trailblazing Estelle Roy at La Chablisienne, who was named White Winemaker of the Year by the IWC last year, and blends our fantastic range of chablis,” adds Daniels.

As a reminder of the progress we’ve made, Burvill says she’s raising a glass to all the women making waves in the wine industry – from those just starting out to the veterans who’ve been breaking barriers for decades.

“Let’s keep supporting each other, challenging the status quo, and proving that great wine knows no gender,” enthuses Burvill. “Except when it comes to palates, because science shows women’s tasting abilities are simply superior!”