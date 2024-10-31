Winter warmers: 3 hot boozy cocktails to cosy up with

Whip up these easy cocktails as the nights draw in

When it comes to winter warmers, is there anything more comforting than a well-spiked hot drink crowned with cream?

Making it both toothsome and fused with flavour – and this is where Larousse Cocktails comes in…

Cited as the definitive guide to timeless and classic cocktails by the world-renowned French cookery brand, the mixology experts at Larousse have created a tome on the art of mixology, with more than 200 recipes featuring rum, gin, tequila, vodka, champagne, cognac, whiskey and more.

We’ve delved inside and plucked three tasty recipes for the home bartender to rustle up as the nights draw in…

1. Irish Coffee

Spicy Tequila Coffee cocktail

“Whisky will bring spicy, woody and even sour notes to a cocktail,” say the writers at Larousse. “This aromatic richness is particularly interesting as it allows you to create cocktails using very few ingredients or, conversely, to increase the number of ingredients without altering the spirit’s very powerful flavour.”

Ingredients (makes 1): 40ml Irish whiskey, 15ml sugar cane syrup, 40ml hot black coffee, 30ml whipping cream, whipped.

Method: Heat the sugar cane syrup and Irish whiskey together and pour this hot mixture into a heatproof glass with a handle. Tilt the glass and carefully pour the coffee down the side of the glass so as to keep the layers of whiskey and coffee clearly separate.

Stand the glass upright again and, using a bar spoon, very gently spoon a layer of whipped cream on top of the coffee to create three distinctly separate layers.

2. Spicy Tequila Coffee

For the cocktail lover who likes a kick on the tail

“Tequila, is uniquely distinctive because of the flavour derived from its raw material, blue agave,” highlights an excerpt from Larousse Cocktails. “Classic tequila cocktails have always been popular in the USA, due to the country’s geographic proximity to Mexico.

“Today, tequila is hugely popular in Europe, bringing success to many bars and delighting the taste buds of more and more drinkers tempted by this Mexican spirit.”

Ingredients (makes 4): 60ml tequila, 200ml whipping or double cream, 2g red chilli, 200ml sugar cane syrup, 120ml hot black coffee. 4 bird’s-eye chillies to garnish.

Method: Mix the cream and chilli together, then whip in a siphon, or in a bowl using a stand mixer or a hand-held mixer with a whisk attachment, until just holding its shape. Keep chilled.

Mix the sugar cane syrup and tequila together then heat. Divide between four tall heatproof glasses. Incline each cup and carefully pour the hot coffee on top. Remove the piece of chilli from the whipped cream, then spoon just enough on top of each drink to make three distinct layers. Decorate with a small chilli and serve at once.

3. Vodka Tabernacle

Vodka and verbena tea are match made in heaven

“Long considered a simple spirit made from potatoes in Eastern European countries, vodka’s image has been enhanced over recent decades by an impressive input of expertise and diversity,” underline the experts at Larousse.

“Today there are between 4,000 and 5,000 brands of vodka on the market, offering bartenders around the world an almost unlimited playing field.”

Ingredients (makes 1): 30ml vodka, 120ml whipping or double cream, 80ml vervain (lemon verbena) herbal tea, 20ml maple syrup, caramel sauce.

Method: Whip the cream until thick in a siphon, or in a bowl using a stand mixer or a hand-held mixer with a whisk attachment. Keep the cream chilled in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Prepare the infused verbena tea, pour it into a glass and add the maple syrup and vodka. Fill the glass with the whipped cream and carefully pipe or spoon the caramel sauce on top.

Extracted from Larousse Cocktails, The Ultimate Expert Guide With More Than 200 recipes, is published in hardback by Hamlyn, priced £40. Photography by Charly Deslandes. Available now