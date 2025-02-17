Which baked beans came out top in our taste test?

They’re the best friend a slice of toast or baked potato could wish for – if cheese has started acting all weird and is ghosting them – and the centre of the perennial debate about their place on a good old fry (yes please, and if you disagree I’ll have yours), but which tin of baked beans is the best?

We compare the own-brand versions of the kitchen staple from three supermarkets and a couple of big name brands.

Heinz Beanz - Rating ♦♦♦♦

Heinz Beanz

So powerful in the baked bean industrial complex that they’re confident enough to change the spelling to fit their tagline, Heinz is the name most think of for a reason. A slightly smoky flavour, nice texture, though by far the most expensive. £1.40

Branston Baked Beans - Rating ♦♦♦♦♦

Branston baked beans

Already masters of the pickle sphere, Branston can claim to be king of beans as well with this perfect example of canned legumes. There’s a bit of bite to the haricots themselves but the triumph is in the sauce. There’s the sweetness you need but it’s not overboard, while the consistency is flawless. Substantial and delicious. A paragon of beanwork. £1

Tesco Baked Beans - Rating ♦

Tesco baked beans

The tin says they’re rich and warming. These do not do exactly what they say on the tin. Texturally fine but the sauce isn’t rich or rounded enough and the only warming you’ll get is from boiling hot vaguely tomato-adjacent water. 43p

Lidl Newgate Baked Beans - Rating ♦♦♦

Lidl Newgate baked beans

The cheapest of the lot but streets ahead of the other own-brand efforts, and not too far off the most expensive and storied of the tins in the shape of Heinz. The flavour is nothing mindblowing, but Lidl have hit the bullseye vis-a-vis viscosity. Nice and thick. Nice beans. 39p

Sainsbury’s Baked Beans - Rating ♦♦

Sainsbury's baked beans

Like Tesco, the sauce is much too thin, which is a shame because it doesn’t taste too bad and the beans themselves stand up well, even after reducing the sauce to something approaching acceptable thickness. Which I shouldn’t have to be doing, Mr Sainsbury. 40p