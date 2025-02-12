The best alcohol-free beers and wine for Dry January

So how are you getting on with Dry January?

If you’ve taken the abstinence pledge this dismal month, you’re among 16 million others in Britain and Ireland trying to ditch the booze.

By now, around half will already have succumbed to temptation. Millions more will follow, and only the very brave (did I hear you say foolish?) will stick it to the end. Oh for their will power!

But if you’re out and about this month, and want something in your hand other than a soft drink or water at that birthday celebration, anniversary, football match or house party, there are plenty of alcohol-free alternatives out there.

Given the month that’s in it, I’ve taste-tested a number of zero-alcohol options and given them a rating out of five.

Stout: Guinness 0:0 - Rating ♦♦♦

Irish News Business Editor Gary McDonald drink a Guinness Zero during Dry January. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

While not an entirely carbon-copy of its famous sibling, this is the next best thing, and in a blind taste-taste I’d defy anyone - on the first glass at least - to tell the difference. There are hints of chocolate and coffee as well as that recognisable creaminess and bitterness. But then a sweetness kicks in which any Guinness connoisseur will then easily know isn’t the proper Black Stuff. Good, but not spectacular.

Beer: Lucky Saint - Rating ♦♦♦

Lucky Saint zero-alcohol beer

Lucky Saint is an unfiltered lager which boasts the use of Bavarian water, pilsner malt and Hallertau hops – all staples of a European lager. That this beer doesn’t attain the heights of an authentic Bavarian lager shouldn’t count against it and the fact that it could quite easily pass for a beer of around 4% is an admirable achievement.

Sparkling: Freixenet 0.0 low calorie sparking wine - Rating ♦♦

Freixenet 0.0 low calorie sparking wine left a sticky feeling on the teeth

The first glass is quite pleasant, remarkably drinkable even, but it was ultra sweet and reminded me of that festive favourite Shloer. Yes, the fizz is there along with a lively effervescence and fresh aromas of citrus, but I could only play here with one flute. It also left that sticky (stinky) feeling on the teeth.

Cider: Magners Irish Cider 0.0 - Rating ♦♦♦♦

Magner's alcohol-free cider ( )

This absolutely delivers the iconic crisp Magners apple taste, but with none of the buzz. It’s fruity, light, refreshing, and unmistakably Magners. A tad sweet for my liking, but if I ever do Dry July instead of Dry January, this will be my summer barbecue go-to for sure.

Wine: McGuigan Zero 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc -Rating ♦

Sorry, but I just couldn't palate this McGuigan's wine

Long-established Aussie winemakers McGuigan make some of the world’s most popular wines. Trust me, this is NOT one of them. It claims to be a “generous fruit-forward and balanced wine”, with gooseberry and citrus aromas, passion fruit and lime flavours. For me, there was this strange sweet chemical taste, and I’m hoping it’ll have done wonders for the plughole when I poured it down the sink.