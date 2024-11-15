Watch Niall McKenna make it easy: How to make a tasty veg-packed curry

If you’re in the mood for a comforting, flavourful meal, these two vibrant vegetarian dishes — Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry, and Vegetable and Lentil Curry — are sure to hit the spot.

Both curries are easy to make, perfect for meal prepping, and pair wonderfully with rice or naan — so you can feed the whole family with minimal fuss and maximum flavour. Plus, both dishes are packed with a medley of root vegetables and plant-based protein, making it a wholesome, balanced option for the whole family to enjoy (just make sure to go easy on the chilli for your little ones).

Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

400g chickpeas (soaked overnight in cold water)

200ml reserved chickpea water

4 cloves

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 inch ginger, peeled and chopped

1 red chilli, diced

½ tsp turmeric

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

400g butternut squash, peeled and diced

1 tsp garam masala

400ml half-fat coconut milk or Alpro coconut milk alternative

150g baby spinach

3 sprigs coriander leaves, destalked

1 lime, plus wedges to serve

10 black peppercorns

Pinch of salt

Method

Soak the chickpeas in a bowl of water overnight. The next day, drain and rinse them, then place in a pot with fresh water, ensuring they’re fully covered. Simmer for about 45 minutes until they’re al dente. Drain, but reserve the cooking liquid for later use in the curry.

Heat a dry pan over medium heat. Add the whole spices and toast until the mustard seeds begin to pop. Once toasted, remove from the pan and transfer to a blender. Add the diced onion, garlic, ginger and chilli, along with the turmeric and diced tomatoes. Add a splash of water and blend until smooth.

In a pot, heat the rapeseed oil over medium heat. Add the blended spice paste and fry for about 30 seconds, allowing the flavours to develop. Stir in the chickpeas, butternut squash and garam masala. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Season with salt to taste, then pour in the coconut milk and reserved chickpea cooking water. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, or until the sauce has reduced by half.

Add the spinach and coriander leaves, cooking until the spinach is wilted. Serve the curry with a wedge of lime on the side.

Vegetable and Lentil Curry

Vegetable and Lentil Curry

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, finely diced

2 tbsp curry paste

100g lentils rinsed from the tin

200g root vegetables – cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, parsnips, roughly chopped

700ml vegetable stock

Small bunch coriander, de-stalked and chopped

Handful of cashew nuts, warmed through on dry pan until toasted

Method