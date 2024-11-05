These have been named the world’s 3 best vineyards

Boasting beauty, gastronomy, astonishing architecture and epic estates, the World’s Best Vineyards 2024 have been announced – and a top 50 wanderlust for wine lovers.

The Oscars of the wine industry, the winners were announced at Nyetimber Estate, a trailblazer for English sparkling wine. At the red carpet event, winemakers and vineyard owners from around the world headed to its picturesque grounds in West Sussex.

“We are thrilled to unveil the World’s Best Vineyards 2024, celebrating the finest vineyards across the globe,” says Andrew Reed, managing director wine and exhibitions at William Reed.

“This annual ranking recognises the unique experiences these vineyards offer, from stunning landscapes and rich histories to extraordinary restaurants and vineyard tours.”

The top 50 vineyards exemplify excellence, innovation and a commitment to quality, highlights Reed. “Guiding wine enthusiasts to explore both hidden gems and renowned estates.”

Here’s what you can expect inside the cellar doors of the top trio…

1. Bodegas De Los Herederos Del Marqués De Riscal, Rioja, Spain

The toast of the town, Marqués de Riscal was voted best vineyard in Europe, as well as topping the illustrious list and crowned the World’s Best Vineyard 2024. Founded in 1858, La Rioja’s oldest winery fuses tradition and innovation to craft outstanding gold medal-winning wines – but its iconic architecture is a feat in itself.

The avant-garde Frank Gehry-designed pink and gold titanium-roofed building overlooks verdant vines and the hotel features 61 luxurious rooms, spectacular views from the VIP lounge with Michelin-starred Restaurante Marqués de Riscal showcasing tantalising cuisine.

As for the wine list, there’s no shortage of tempranillo temptresses to discover alongside whites and rosé. To chime with your stay, the Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa lays on total relaxation with its signature Grand Facial, before wrapping things up in the spa’s barrel tub.

2. VIK, San Vicente, Chile

Vik

The peak of luxury, this fabulous 22-bedroom hotel won best vineyard in South America in addition to coming second. With its awe-inspiring, futuristic design composed of a reflective titanium roof to mirror the surrounding landscape, VIK blends in beautifully with native forests, placing you in the centre of the valley with 360-degree views of the vineyards, winery and Andes mountains.

Along with the mesmerising view, highlights include a Zen garden, infinity pool, glass-walled Milla Milla restaurant with world-class holistic wines from its state-of-the-art winery; to significant artwork by Roberto Matta, 20th-century abstract expressionist and one of the country’s most admired painters.

After a horseback trek through its prized vineyards, all that’s left is to drink in the luxe vibe.

3. Creation, Walker Bay, South Africa

Taking the number three spot and named overall African winner, Creation promises a wine safari featuring world-class wines, stunning scenery, wildlife, mountain biking and hiking across native fynbos vegetation which carpets the Cape’s plateaus and landscape.

A peaceful retreat championing sustainability, the restaurant sources almost all its ingredients locally with seasonal a la carte options and gourmet tasting menus. Chardonnay and pinot noir lead the charge, but there’s also beautifully crafted chenin blanc and syrah, to name a few.

Moreover, the vineyard offers an educational insight into their winemaking process and vineyard management for wine lovers who want to go behind the scenes – another reason to toast Mother Nature.