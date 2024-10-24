The Kitchen: Take the hassle out of cooking with this fresh and local range exclusive to SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO and VIVOXTRA

Sponsored by Henderson Group

Are you experiencing ‘cooking burnout’? Fancy a night off cooking but don’t want the guilt of unhealthy takeaways? Look no further than your local SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA and get stocked up with their exclusive heat and eat range under The Kitchen brand.

The award winning The Kitchen range boasts nearly 100 products made by local suppliers from across Northern Ireland, under the expert eye of SPAR’s executive chef, Carl Johannesson.

Chef Carl has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, working at some of the UK’s top Michelin establishments including James Street Bar & Grill in Belfast where he held a Michelin Bib Gourmand for five years running, so this is a range with the finest flavours and ingredients hand-picked by award-winning Carl at its heart.

Chef Carl and his team, based in SPAR’s small production kitchen in Co.Antrim, freshly prepare a range of family favourites every day, including meals for one, street-food inspired dishes and meals inspired by your favourite takeaways that make tonight’s tea hassle free!

SPAR's Executive Chef Carl Johannesson adds flair and flavour to these locally crafted dishes

“Whether you’re looking for something to quickly heat and eat at the end of a long day, or you’re looking for a fun family dinner for a Friday night, The Kitchen range has it all”, says Chef Carl. He continued: “My team and I take our inspiration from around the world, but also from local shopper demand, blending amazing fresh ingredients to create dishes that deliver on flavour and are convenient for our shoppers.

“Some of my favourites include the beef lasagne and cottage pie from The Kitchen’s Luxury line, and the handy lunchtime meals for one - Chicken Katsu and rice, Bombay style chicken chow mein and chicken tikka masala. They’re simply like home-cooked meals at restaurant quality.”

Every product in the range is made by local producers in Northern Ireland. From Stonebaked pizzas from Co. Fermanagh, to soups from Co. Tyrone, to vegetable sides from Co. Down. There’s also a range of delectable puddings from Co. Armagh. Whether you’re looking for a classic chocolate brownie pudding or something seasonal like the salted caramel and apple pudding, all easily heated in the oven or microwave and ready to serve and enjoy!

To find out more about The Kitchen, visit the website , and check out the range at your local SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA store today!