The special oats-led whiskey produced by Killowen Distillery, up for auction in aid of the Southern Area Hospice

BUYING oats rather than trying to sow them should be the aim of Irish whiskey aficionados this Valentine’s Day – all in a good cause, of course.

The renowned Killowen Distillery, based in the Mourne Mountains of Down, always produces genuinely small batch runs, usually limited to only several hundred bottles, but this latest edition is truly limited.

Only 80 500ml bottles of Killowen Barántúil cask KD056, ‘Threshing Oats’ are available at the Irish Whiskey Auctions site as part of a charity fundraiser for the Southern Area Hospice (SAHS), from 5pm today until Valentine’s Night.

The oats used in this special whiskey were proudly sourced from the Rostrevor & District Vintage Club, harvested and bagged at their Annual Threshing Day in support of the SAHS. Grown and harvested on the slopes of Knock Shee, just a stone’s throw from the distillery, these oats were cultivated by an extraordinary group of people who make significant contributions to their community and the local hospice on an ongoing basis.

Locally sourced oats made up the bulk of the mashbill for Killowen Distillery's charity bottling 'Threshing Oats'.

The wonderful thing about this bottling is that the oats were commissioned through the Vintage Club, with all proceeds going to the hospice. Now, five years later, the same oats - transformed into whiskey - are being used once again to raise more funds for this worthy cause.

Killowen Distillery founder Brendan Carty commented: “This is proudly an oat-led whiskey and does not attempt to enter the realm of pot still, instead it stands in a place of its own.

“After initially attempting a 100% oaten mashbill, which unfortunately resulted in poor yields, we decided to create a more balanced mash bill that maximises the use of oats, while also achieving a complex flavour profile.

“The packaging as always will have the specifics on the mash for both consumer empowerment and enjoyment. The cask chosen was an Ex-Kentucky Rye Firkin that had been re-cooped to 50 litres and re-charred to a medium toast before filling.”

The eventual mix used was around two-thirds of Kilfeaghan oats, around a quarter of it comprising three different malts, and about seven per cent of malted rye.

Although it has to be labelled a 4-year-old, Carty says: “This whiskey is just shy of five years old by two weeks. It is a viscous, complex, yet balanced whiskey. Creaminess comes to the fore followed by a little warming rye spice and a tiny, subtle hint of peat to create a journey of flavour and mouthfeel that has you wanting to go back in for more.”

The Southern Hospice, like many others, is in great need of funding and survives through the generous donations and hard work of good people like the Rostrevor & District Vintage Club, as well as those lucky enough to purchase one of these bottles.