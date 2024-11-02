Soup is a family staple, and I feel it’s always a good idea to explore new soup recipes to expand your repertoire. These are a couple of personal favourites that I hope bring you and your family some joy on these chilly nights: cauliflower soup and spiced pumpkin soup. These dishes are the perfect fit for a quiet night in if you are dining alone, with family or even with a small group of friends. Enjoy.

Check out our wide range of cookery classes at: www.waterman.house or follow us on Instagram @waterman.house

Cauliflower soup

Niall McKenna's cheesy cauliflower soup

Ingredients

1 small cauliflower

1 small potato

600ml milk

30g butter

1 heaped tbsp flour

Salt and pepper

Optional: 100g of any cheese, stilton or cheddar

Optional: ½ tsp English mustard

Methods

To start, dice the potatoes and chop the cauliflower into florets. If you’d like a thicker soup, finely chop the stalks as well. Add to a pot of boiling water and cook for eight minutes, or until tender. Drain and set aside.

In a heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour, cooking for one minute. Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly to keep the mixture smooth. Once all the milk is incorporated, season with salt and pepper. Let it simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes.

Roughly puree the cooked cauliflower and potato with a bit of milk, or keep it as is for a chunkier texture. Add the mixture to the simmering white sauce.

Stir in mustard if using, then adjust seasoning as needed. When serving, sprinkle with grated cheese or stir it into the soup. (If using blue cheese, taste first to avoid oversalting.)

Spiced Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

(Serves 4-6)

1 pumpkin, deseeded and diced

1 large onion, sliced

2 large potatoes, diced

2 cloves of garlic, diced or crushed

400ml whipping cream

600ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

10g butter

1 tsp ground coriander, ground cumin, cayenne pepper and nutmeg

Salt and pepper

Method