Niall McKenna’s Mushrooms on Garlic Toast and a Sweet Beetroot Galette

With fewer than three weeks until Christmas, the countdown is truly on. However, it’s not all about Christmas day - the entire month of December (especially with kids) is a hectic one. Sometimes it feels like you are being torn in multiple directions and you wish you could be in two places at once.
For this reason, the family and I find it very handy to have a small list of seasonal dishes which you can either pre-make or rustle up at top speed in between the children’s Christmas concerts and work events.
Watch Niall McKenna make it easy: How to make a tasty veg-packed curry
I must admit, these two recipes may not be to everyone’s taste but as a chef, it’s always beneficial to challenge and re-engage our palettes. The Mushrooms on Garlic Toast is delicious, quick to make and a fantastic way to use the last of the sourdough.
As for the Beetroot Galette, much like marmite, you are either a beetroot lover or a beetroot hater. As one of the staple root vegetables at this time of year in Northern Ireland, I personally love it. This recipe sweetens it up too. Give it a try and let us know what you think.
Check out our wide range of cookery classes at www.waterman.house or follow us on Instagram @waterman.house.
Read more: Get festive with Niall McKenna’s Christmas pudding and chutney: Two delicious holiday crowd-pleasers
Mushrooms on Garlic Toast
Ingredients
(Serves 2)
- Sourdough loaf, a few slices
- 300g mixed mushrooms
- 1 garlic bulb, small
- 10ml olive oil
- 20ml double cream
- Splash Worcester sauce
- 50g butter
- 15ml olive oil
- 8 sprigs, thyme destalked
- ½ lemon juiced
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place garlic bulb in tinfoil with the olive oil, cover and place in the oven for 40 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, open up the tinfoil and leave to cool.
- Once cool, squeeze the garlic cloves into a bowl - the texture should be soft and mushy. Smooth with a fork or spoon until a cream-like consistency, then add in the cream and Worcester sauce and mix well.
- Next, chop the mushrooms and fry them in melted butter for four minutes until cooked.
- Add the thyme and season with salt and pepper until the mushrooms are golden. Finish off with the squeeze of lemon juice.
- Finally, toast the bread and whilst hot, spread over the garlic cream and spoon over the mushroom and butter sauce from the bottom of the pan and serve.
Read more: Warm up this winter with Niall McKenna’s pork belly & spiced plum sauce, plus rum & raisin bread & butter pudding
Beetroot Galette
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
- 4 cooked beetroots
- 3 red onions, halved and sliced
- 20g butter
- 10ml olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, finely diced
- 3 sprigs thyme, destalked
- 15g brown sugar
- 5ml balsamic vinegar, Burren is the best locally
- 320g puff pastry
To garnish:
- 20g capers
- Drizzle of olive oil
- 2 sprigs thyme, destalked
- Optional, crumbled goats cheese, to serve
Method
- To begin, wash and remove roots and stalks from the beetroot and place them in a pot of boiling, salted water for 30 minutes until tender. Drain and when cool enough to touch, peel.
- Preheat the oven to 190C.
- Peel and quarter the onions, ensuring the root stays intact so they hold their shape. In a shallow, oven-proof pan or dish, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat until melted. Add the onions to the pan and cook for two to three minutes, stirring gently to coat them in the oil and butter.
- Add the beetroot and scatter the garlic and thyme on top. Season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with the balsamic vinegar and scatter over the sugar, leave on the heat.
- Roll out the puff pastry to be about one inch larger than the size of your pan. Lay the pastry over the pan, tucking the edges snugly into the sides. Cut a small steam hole in the centre of the pastry and let it sit on the hob for a minute or two. Transfer to the oven and cook for 30 minutes until golden and puffed.
- Remove from the oven and leave for a couple of minutes before serving. If you like a bit of acidity, place the capers in a dry pan with the oil and thyme and cook off on a medium heat for two minutes until warmed through.
- Place a plate on top of the puff pastry and turn over, scatter over the capers and serve.