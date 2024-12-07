Niall McKenna’s Mushrooms on Garlic Toast and a Sweet Beetroot Galette

With fewer than three weeks until Christmas, the countdown is truly on. However, it’s not all about Christmas day - the entire month of December (especially with kids) is a hectic one. Sometimes it feels like you are being torn in multiple directions and you wish you could be in two places at once.

For this reason, the family and I find it very handy to have a small list of seasonal dishes which you can either pre-make or rustle up at top speed in between the children’s Christmas concerts and work events.

I must admit, these two recipes may not be to everyone’s taste but as a chef, it’s always beneficial to challenge and re-engage our palettes. The Mushrooms on Garlic Toast is delicious, quick to make and a fantastic way to use the last of the sourdough.

As for the Beetroot Galette, much like marmite, you are either a beetroot lover or a beetroot hater. As one of the staple root vegetables at this time of year in Northern Ireland, I personally love it. This recipe sweetens it up too. Give it a try and let us know what you think.

Mushrooms on Garlic Toast

Ingredients

(Serves 2)

Sourdough loaf, a few slices

300g mixed mushrooms

1 garlic bulb, small

10ml olive oil

20ml double cream

Splash Worcester sauce

50g butter

15ml olive oil

8 sprigs, thyme destalked

½ lemon juiced

Method

Preheat oven to 180C.

Place garlic bulb in tinfoil with the olive oil, cover and place in the oven for 40 minutes.

Remove from the oven, open up the tinfoil and leave to cool.

Once cool, squeeze the garlic cloves into a bowl - the texture should be soft and mushy. Smooth with a fork or spoon until a cream-like consistency, then add in the cream and Worcester sauce and mix well.

Next, chop the mushrooms and fry them in melted butter for four minutes until cooked.

Add the thyme and season with salt and pepper until the mushrooms are golden. Finish off with the squeeze of lemon juice.

Finally, toast the bread and whilst hot, spread over the garlic cream and spoon over the mushroom and butter sauce from the bottom of the pan and serve.

Niall McKenna's beetroot galette

Beetroot Galette

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

4 cooked beetroots

3 red onions, halved and sliced

20g butter

10ml olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely diced

3 sprigs thyme, destalked

15g brown sugar

5ml balsamic vinegar, Burren is the best locally

320g puff pastry

To garnish:

20g capers

Drizzle of olive oil

2 sprigs thyme, destalked

Optional, crumbled goats cheese, to serve

Method