Poppy O’Toole’s slow cooker peanut satay curry recipe

“Mmmm, yes please – a lovely, nutty satay curry,” says chef Poppy O’Toole.

“I love a good nut. The peanuts in this dish make for a delicious savoury curry that proves a satay doesn’t just have to be a chicken on a stick. Cook this up for your veggie friends and the meat-eaters won’t be complaining either.”

O’Toole recommends serving with white rice, and adding some extra salted peanuts on top if you want extra crunch.

Peanut satay curry

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1 vegetable stock cube, plus extra if needed

200ml boiling water

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm dice

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 x 400g can of chickpeas, drained

400ml full-fat coconut milk

150g peanut butter

2tbsp runny honey

2tbsp dark soy sauce

2tsp mild curry powder

½tsp ground turmeric

150g kale, stems removed and sliced

Salt and black pepper

To serve:

Thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and julienned

4 spring onions, sliced

Handful of coriander, leaves chopped

2 red chillies, deseeded and thinly sliced

Peanut satay curry from Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Slow Cooker Cookbook (Haarala Hamilton/PA) (Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton)

Method:

1. First, dissolve the stock cube in the boiling water. Then add it to the bowl of your slow cooker with everything else except the kale. Season with one teaspoon of salt and plenty of pepper and stir to combine. Put the lid on and cook on high for two to three hours or on low for six hours, until the sweet potato is completely tender. When the timer has 15 minutes left, stir in the kale.

2. Once the curry is cooked, taste to check the seasoning and adjust as needed. If you prefer curry a little more loose, stir in more stock to your preferred consistency.

3. Divide the curry between four bowls and scatter over the ginger, spring onions, coriander and chillies.

Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Slow Cooker Cookbook by Poppy O’Toole is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £20. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.