Peanut tofu fingers with a zingy slaw air fryer recipe

“Strips of tofu coated in a satay-style batter, dipped into a crunchy peanut and cornflake crumb for the ultimate crunch, then served with a zingy slaw to cut through the saltiness and bring the dish to life,” says Christina Kynigos – behind the popular account @veryhungrygreek.

Peanut tofu fingers with a zingy slaw

Ingredients

(Serves 2, prep 5 minutes, cook 8-10 minutes)

280g extra-firm tofu

25g cornflakes, crushed

10g salted peanuts, crushed

1tsp curry powder

20g peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)

2½tbsp hot water

1tsp dark soy sauce

1tsp granulated or powdered sweetener (or sugar)

Non-stick cooking spray

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the zingy slaw:

100g red cabbage, finely sliced

30g red onion, finely sliced

1 large sprig of coriander, finely chopped

3tbsp light mayo

1tsp white vinegar (or white rice vinegar)

Juice of ½ lime

(Ellis Parrinder/PA)

Method

1. Preheat the air fryer at 200°C for 5 minutes.

2. Slice the tofu into 6 blocks and set aside. In a bowl, mix the crushed cornflakes and peanuts with the curry powder and some salt and pepper. In another bowl, combine the peanut butter with the hot water until creamy, then mix in the soy sauce and sweetener.

3. Dip the tofu blocks into the peanut sauce, then into the crushed cornflakes, saving any leftover peanut sauce for later. Spray the air fryer base with oil and place the tofu fingers in it. Air fry at 180°C for 8–10 minutes, until golden and crispy.

4. Meanwhile, mix all the ingredients for the zingy slaw together, adding a good pinch of salt. Serve with the tofu fingers, with any remaining sauce for dunking.

Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less by Christina Kynigos is published by HQ HarperCollins, priced £20. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.