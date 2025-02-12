Niklas Ekstedt’s grilled lamb saddle recipe

Perfect as spring gets closer, this show-stopping dish will impress dinner party guests.

Grilled lamb saddle with savoy cabbage filled with apple and fennel, topped with black garlic mayonnaise and fried nettles

Utensils needed: cast iron pan/oven, deep fryer, kitchen thermometer

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

700g lamb saddle on the bone

1 savoy cabbage

1 apple

30g fennel seeds

For the black garlic mayonnaise:

2 egg yolk

10g black garlic

1tbsp mustard

1tsp vinegar

Salt

200ml sunflower oil

For the fried nettles:

10 leaf nettles

500ml oil for deep fryer

Niklas Ekstedt’s grilled lamb saddle (Ekstedt at The Yard/PA) (edward_pretsi)

Method:

1. To cook the lamb, heat a cast-iron grill pan or a heavy-based frying pan over medium-high heat. If using an oven, preheat it to 200°C (180°C fan).

2. Season the lamb saddle generously with salt and black pepper. Place it skin-side down in the pan and sear until golden and crispy, then flip and sear the other side. Lower the heat slightly and continue cooking, turning occasionally, until the internal temperature reaches 48°C. Alternatively, transfer the lamb to an oven tray and roast for a few minutes until it reaches the same temperature.

3. Remove from the heat and let it rest in a warm spot for about 15-20 minutes, allowing the core temperature to rise to 56°C for a perfect medium-rare.

4. For the black garlic mayonnaise, whisk together the black garlic, egg yolks, mustard, vinegar, and salt in a bowl until smooth. Slowly drizzle in the sunflower oil while whisking continuously until the mixture thickens and emulsifies. If it becomes too thick, add a teaspoon of water to loosen. Set aside.

5. To prepare the fried nettles, heat the oil in a small saucepan until it reaches 145-150°C. Carefully dip the nettles into the hot oil for a few seconds until they turn glossy, then remove with tongs and drain on a paper towel.

6. For the cabbage, remove one large outer leaf and flatten it with a plate before cutting it into a neat circle. Blanch it in boiling water for a few seconds, then transfer to ice water to cool.

7. Thinly slice the remaining cabbage and sauté it in a pan with oil over medium heat until soft. Stir in the diced apple and fennel seeds, then remove from the heat.

8. To assemble, place the blanched cabbage leaf on a plate and fill half of it with the sautéed cabbage and apple mixture. Fold over to create a half-moon shape, then drizzle with black garlic mayonnaise and top with fried nettles. Slice the rested lamb and serve beside the cabbage.