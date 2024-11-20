Loaded leftover Christmas toastie recipe

While Christmas leftovers make great bubble and squeak and turkey curry, sometimes all you have the energy to put together is a really, really good sandwich.
This version is fried in a pan and dipped in gravy.
Loaded leftover Christmas toastie
Ingredients
(Serves 1, prep time 5 minutes, cook time 10 minutes)
2 slices of sourdough bread
2tbsp mayonnaise
1tsp Dijon mustard
70g leftover turkey
Pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt
Black pepper
Leftover stuffing
Leftover pigs in blankets
50g sliced Brie
1tbsp cranberry sauce
A knob of butter
Cornichon and cocktail stick
Warm gravy for dipping, optional
Method
1. Start by assembling your toasted sandwich. Take each slice of sourdough bread and spread the outside of each with mayonnaise. Then fill by spreading a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, followed by the leftover turkey meat. This is a good point to season the toastie with a pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt and some black pepper.
2. Top this with the sliced up leftover stuffing and pigs in blankets. Then top with slices of Brie. Finally finish with a generous amount of cranberry sauce then sandwich the top slice of bread on top.
3. Place a heavy bottomed pan on a medium heat and add the knob of butter. When melted, add your sandwich, then use a heavy weight to press it down. Allow this to cook on one side for approximately three to five minutes before lifting the weight and carefully flipping the sandwich. The other side should be golden and crisp on the bottom. Add the weight back on and cook the other side for the same time.
4. As soon as the toastie is done, remove it from the pan and cut in half. The cheese should be oozy, and you can serve it with a cornichon and cocktail stick in the top. It is delicious served with warm leftover gravy for dunking.