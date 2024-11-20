Loaded leftover Christmas toastie recipe

While Christmas leftovers make great bubble and squeak and turkey curry, sometimes all you have the energy to put together is a really, really good sandwich.

This version is fried in a pan and dipped in gravy.

Loaded leftover Christmas toastie

Ingredients

(Serves 1, prep time 5 minutes, cook time 10 minutes)

2 slices of sourdough bread

2tbsp mayonnaise

1tsp Dijon mustard

70g leftover turkey

Pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Black pepper

Leftover stuffing

Leftover pigs in blankets

50g sliced Brie

1tbsp cranberry sauce

A knob of butter

Cornichon and cocktail stick

Warm gravy for dipping, optional

Method

1. Start by assembling your toasted sandwich. Take each slice of sourdough bread and spread the outside of each with mayonnaise. Then fill by spreading a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, followed by the leftover turkey meat. This is a good point to season the toastie with a pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt and some black pepper.

2. Top this with the sliced up leftover stuffing and pigs in blankets. Then top with slices of Brie. Finally finish with a generous amount of cranberry sauce then sandwich the top slice of bread on top.

3. Place a heavy bottomed pan on a medium heat and add the knob of butter. When melted, add your sandwich, then use a heavy weight to press it down. Allow this to cook on one side for approximately three to five minutes before lifting the weight and carefully flipping the sandwich. The other side should be golden and crisp on the bottom. Add the weight back on and cook the other side for the same time.

4. As soon as the toastie is done, remove it from the pan and cut in half. The cheese should be oozy, and you can serve it with a cornichon and cocktail stick in the top. It is delicious served with warm leftover gravy for dunking.