Leftover turkey and watercress pie recipe

It wouldn’t be Christmas without leftovers, and a pie is a great way to enjoy the extra turkey meat you’ll inevitably have left over.
This recipe from watercress.co.uk packs a punch with peppery watercress and plenty of goodness.
Leftover turkey and watercress pie
Ingredients:
(Serves 4, prep time 20 minutes, cook time 45 minutes)
500g turkey meat, shredded with a fork
80g watercress, chopped
2 x leeks, sliced
150ml crème fraiche
150ml vegetable stock
1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry
1tbsp Dijon mustard
1tbsp thyme
1tsp tarragon
Salt and pepper
Butter
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180° and grease a pie dish.
2. Cook the leeks in a little butter over a medium heat until soft, season with the thyme, tarragon, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper.
3. Add the vegetable stock and warm for a couple of minutes.
4. Stir through the crème fraiche and watercress, and take off the heat.
5. Add your turkey meat to the mix and stir until incorporated – pour the mixture into your pie dish.
6. Cover with the pastry sheet and trim the edges to fit your dish – you can always use the excess to make some decorations for the top.
7. Bake in the oven for 35-45 mins, until the pastry is golden brown, and the mixture is bubbling away.