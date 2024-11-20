Leftover turkey and watercress pie recipe

It wouldn’t be Christmas without leftovers, and a pie is a great way to enjoy the extra turkey meat you’ll inevitably have left over.

This recipe from watercress.co.uk packs a punch with peppery watercress and plenty of goodness.

Leftover turkey and watercress pie

Ingredients:

(Serves 4, prep time 20 minutes, cook time 45 minutes)

500g turkey meat, shredded with a fork

80g watercress, chopped

2 x leeks, sliced

150ml crème fraiche

150ml vegetable stock

1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry

1tbsp Dijon mustard

1tbsp thyme

1tsp tarragon

Salt and pepper

Butter

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180° and grease a pie dish.

2. Cook the leeks in a little butter over a medium heat until soft, season with the thyme, tarragon, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper.

3. Add the vegetable stock and warm for a couple of minutes.

4. Stir through the crème fraiche and watercress, and take off the heat.

5. Add your turkey meat to the mix and stir until incorporated – pour the mixture into your pie dish.

6. Cover with the pastry sheet and trim the edges to fit your dish – you can always use the excess to make some decorations for the top.

7. Bake in the oven for 35-45 mins, until the pastry is golden brown, and the mixture is bubbling away.