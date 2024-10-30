Kate Humble’s Thai-spiced fish stew recipe

“This is heaven in a bowl and needs no more introduction than that,” says Kate Humble.
Thai-spiced fish stew
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
300g firm white fish, cut into chunks
200g raw peeled king prawns
Flavourless oil, such as sunflower
2 lemon grass stalks, trimmed and bashed
3cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely chopped or grated
4 garlic cloves, sliced
3 spring onions, sliced
1 long red chilli, sliced
1tbsp tomato purée
150g cherry tomatoes, halved
160ml coconut cream
500ml fish or vegetable stock
1tbsp fish sauce
1tsp sugar
1tbsp tamarind paste
250g sugar snap peas
Leaves from a small bunch of Thai basil
Sea salt and freshly ground
Black pepper
Method
1. Put the fish and prawns into a bowl and sprinkle over 1 teaspoon of salt. Mix well and leave to one side for up to 1 hour.
2. Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat, add a dash of oil and stir the lemon grass, ginger, garlic, two-thirds of the spring onions and the chilli over the heat until the garlic turns light golden. Add the tomato purée and stir for a further minute.
3. Tip in the tomatoes, the coconut cream and the stock and mix to combine.
4. Then stir in the fish sauce, sugar and tamarind and bring to a gentle simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning, bearing in mind the fish with its salt will be added shortly. More fish sauce will give a saltier flavour, extra tamarind will increase the sour.
5. Add the fish, prawns and sugar snap peas and mix through. Simmer gently for a further 3–4 minutes, or until the fish is only just cooked through.
6. Remove the lemon grass stalks and discard. Serve in bowls, scattered with the basil and remaining spring onion.
Home Made – recipes from the countryside by Kate Humble is published by Gaia, priced £26. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.