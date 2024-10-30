Kate Humble’s cauliflower curry recipe

Kate Humble created this recipe after being inspired by professional vegetable grower and custodian of Moor Park Garden in Wales, Ben Ward.

Apparently cauliflowers are fiendishly tricky to grow though. “Luckily there is nothing tricky about this curry, which makes the most of the cauliflower’s ability to carry flavour,” says Humble.

Cauliflower Curry

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

1tbsp cumin seeds

1tbsp mustard seeds

4 curry leaf sprigs (optional)

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Flavourless oil or ghee

4cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated

4 garlic cloves, finely grated

2tbsp curry powder

450g tomatoes, chopped, or a 400g can of chopped tomatoes

1 cauliflower, cut into florets

250ml vegetable stock

Sea salt and freshly ground

Black pepper

A handful of fresh coriander, to garnish

(Andrew Montgomery/PA)

Method

1. Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat.

2. Add the cumin and mustard seeds and the curry leaves, if using. Cook until the seeds start to pop, then immediately add the onion, a big pinch of salt and a glug of oil or 1 tablespoon of ghee and stir well. Cook over a medium-low heat for 10–15 minutes, until the onion is softened and turning golden.

3. Stir through the ginger and garlic and cook for a further minute. Then add the curry powder and stir through to mix.

4. Tip in the tomatoes with a pinch of salt and mix well. Cook for a further 5 minutes over a medium heat, until the tomatoes are collapsed and soft.

5. Stir through the cauliflower and another good pinch or 2 of salt, mixing really well so that all the florets are coated in the spices. Add the stock, cover and bring to a simmer.

6. Simmer for 15–20 minutes, stirring now and again, until the cauliflower is tender. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

7. Sprinkle the coriander on top and serve with steamed rice and mango chutney.

(Gaia/PA)

Home Made – recipes from the countryside by Kate Humble is published by Gaia, priced £26. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.