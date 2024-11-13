James Martin’s Parmesan roasties recipe

What could be better than a crispy, golden roast potato? Well, the answer is one covered with a dusting of grated Parmesan to provide another layer of flavour and cheesy deliciousness,” says chef James Martin. “These are perfect served as part of a roast dinner.”

Parmesan roasties

Ingredients

(serves 8)

2kg King Edward potatoes, peeled

100g beef dripping

50ml olive oil

50g butter

100g Parmesan, grated

Sea salt

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180°C fan)/400°F/gas 6.

2. Cut the larger potatoes in half, then pop them all into a pan of boiling salted water. Bring back to the boil and cook for 3–4 minutes. Drain and shake in the colander.

3. Place a roasting tray in the oven with the beef dripping, oil and butter and when hot and sizzling, tip in the potatoes. Roast for 40–45 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven, top with the Parmesan and slightly crush the potatoes with the back of a spoon. Return to the oven for a further 10 minutes until crisp and golden.

Cheese by James Martin is published by Quadrille, priced £25. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now