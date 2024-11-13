James Martin’s lamb with Stilton gnocchi recipe

Adding cheese to gnocchi is a great way to bring another layer of flavour to a dish and, instead of the more usual Parmesan, I’ve gone for a punchier Stilton,” says chef James Martin. “This stands up well to the herb-crusted lamb and it’s all brought together with a buttery, herb sauce.”

Lamb with Stilton gnocchi

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, chopped

25g flaked almonds, chopped

Zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 lamb loins (about 600g)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the gnocchi:

500g cooked potato, riced

125g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

75g Stilton, crumbled

2 egg yolks

For the sauce:

25g butter

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 small bunch of mint, chopped

1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1tbsp capers

To garnish:

1 small bunch of mint, chopped

1tbsp small capers

(Dan Jones/PA)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan)/425°F/gas 7. Mix the parsley, almonds, lemon and garlic together and spread all over the centre of the lamb loin. Season. Place on a baking sheet and roast for 15–20 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to rest for 5–10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, to make the gnocchi, mix all the ingredients together and season.

3. Then roll into 20cm long sausages, 2cm thick, using a little extra flour. Cut into 3cm pieces, then plunge into boiling water and cook for 2 minutes. Drain.

4. To make the sauce, heat a large frying pan until hot, then add the butter and, when foaming, add the garlic, mint, parsley, capers and gnocchi and stir through. Season.

5. To serve, spoon the gnocchi and sauce onto four plates. Slice the lamb and serve alongside. Garnish with mint and capers.

Cheese by James Martin is published by Quadrille, priced £25. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.