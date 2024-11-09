Indulge in homemade crème brûlée & apple turnovers: Easy dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth - Niall McKenna

There is nothing quite like finishing a delicious meal and asking, “What’s for dessert?” Luckily, I have two personal favourites that are guaranteed to impress and which are easy enough to try out in the comfort of your own kitchen. These recipes - crème brûlée and apple turnover - are rich, comforting, and bring a nostalgic warmth with every bite. Plus, we all know the best part of baking your own desserts is filling your home with an irresistible, sweet aroma. If you’re feeling daring, you may as well try making both recipes. Now, who’s ready for seconds?

Check out our wide range of cookery classes at: www.waterman.house or follow us on Instagram @waterman.house

Read more: Spice up your family’s comfort food - Niall McKenna

Crème Brûlée

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

750ml of single cream

1 vanilla pod, split and with the seeds scraped

6 egg yolks

75g of caster sugar

75g of white sugar for topping

Method

Start by preheating the oven to 160C.

Place the cream and the vanilla seeds into a saucepan and heat on a medium heat until it is brought to the boil. Once bubbling, remove from heat.

In a clean bowl, put in egg yolks and caster sugar and then whisk until combined.

Add the egg yolks and caster sugar to the boiled cream mixture and then place on medium heat. Stir this continuously for 5 minutes until it becomes a custard. Then, strain into a bowl and set this aside.

Lay out some crème brûlée dishes and pour the custard mix inside. Then, sit the dishes on a larger roasting tray. Add some hot water to the tray to create a bain-marie. Bake for 30 minutes or until the custard is set.

Once cooked, remove the tray from the oven and place it in the fridge to set. When ready to serve, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar on top of the crème brûlées and use a blow torch to caramelise the sugar. If you don’t have a blowtorch, use the highest setting on the grill and leave it under until caramelised.

Be careful as the dishes will be hot.

Serve and enjoy.

Read more: Soups that will become a family staple - Niall McKenna’s recipes

Apple Turnover

Niall McKenna's apple turnover

Ingredients

(Serves 6)

1 tsp of fennel seeds

3 medium sized apples, peeled, cored and roughly diced

25g butter

1 lemon of finely grated zest

375g of puff pastry

75g of golden caster sugar

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp of milk

Read more: Autumn tastes good with Niall McKenna’s seasonal recipes

Method