How to make The Batch Lady’s white chocolate, raspberry and pretzel cookie dough

“This giant gooey cookie dough skillet is the most delicious thing to share with friends.

Top with balls of ice cream for a real treat,” recommends The Batch Lady, aka Suzanne Mulholland, whose new book, Rapid Dinners, will provide you with sweet treats fast.

White chocolate, raspberry and pretzel cookie dough

Ingredients:

(Serves 6-8)

180g soft butter

200g soft light brown sugar

1 egg

1tsp vanilla extract

200g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

170g white chocolate, chopped into small chunks

80g fresh raspberries

30g salted pretzels, lightly crushed

White chocolate, raspberry and pretzel cookie dough (Andrew Hayes-Watkins/PA)

Method:

IF MAKING AHEAD FOR THE FRIDGE OR FREEZER

1. Put the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and whisk with an electric whisk until light and fluffy.

2. Add the egg and vanilla extract, then whisk again. Sift in the flour and baking powder, then mix with a large spoon. Fold through the white chocolate, raspberries and crushed pretzels.

3. Place the cookie dough in a labelled freezer bag and seal. Freeze flat.

OVEN: Remove the bag from the freezer and leave to fully defrost. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre ovenproof pie tin or skillet and cook for 25-30 minutes. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

AIR FRYER: Remove the bag from the freezer and leave to fully defrost. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre air fryer-safe pie tin or skillet. Place the tin or skillet in the air fryer and cook for 13-15 minutes, covering with foil if browning too quickly. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

IF MAKING NOW

Follow the method in the ‘if making ahead’ section up until the end of step 2.

OVEN: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre ovenproof pie tin or skillet and cook for 25-30 minutes. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

AIR FRYER: Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Squish the cookie dough into a 22 centimetre air fryer-safe pie tin or skillet. Place in the air fryer and cook for 13-15 minutes. Cover with foil if browning too quickly. It should be golden on the outside and soft in the middle.

(Andrew Hayes-Watkins/PA)

The Batch Lady: Rapid Dinners by Suzanne Mulholland is published in hardback by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Andrew Hayes-Watkins. Available now