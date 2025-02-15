How to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home with ease

If you’re looking for a delicious meal, fresh fish is always a great choice. It’s surprisingly easy to cook, looks impressive on the plate and pairs well with simple, seasonal ingredients.

Head to St George’s Market or your local fishmonger - Ewing’s in Belfast is an excellent choice - to pick up the best quality fish available. A whole brill, perfect for two people, takes just 15 minutes to prepare and cook, making it an ideal centerpiece for a meal that feels special without requiring hours in the kitchen.

Serve it alongside seasonal green vegetables that complement the delicate flavours of the fish. The potatoes take a little longer to cook but with minimal preparation, they’re an easy addition to complete any dish.

Many are hesitant but more people should embrace cooking fish at home; it’s a lot less complicated than it seems.

With just a few fresh ingredients, you can create a restaurant-quality meal with ease. Why not make fresh fish a regular part of your cooking routine? It’s quick, nourishing, and always a crowd-pleaser.

Check out our wide range of cookery classes at: www.waterman.house or follow us on Instagram @waterman.house.

Read more: James St Recipes: Spiced Salmon and 10-minute White Fish

Roasted Brill

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1-2kg brill

75ml white wine or water

80ml rapeseed oil

1 bunch rosemary

1 bunch lemon thyme

1 bunch marjoram

1 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper

Method

Start by preheating the oven to 200C.

To prepare the fish, cut off the fins and trim the edges, or ask your fishmonger to do this. As seen in the picture, make even slices and leave to the side for cooking.

Take an ovenproof dish, large enough for the entire fish, and pour in 40ml of oil.

Place herbs at the bottom of the dish then add the fish on top. Pour in the wine and drizzle the fish with 40ml of oil, ensuring it’s coated.

Cover the fish with lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Place the lemon rinds into the dish for extra flavour.

Place in the oven for 20 minutes. The flesh of the fish should start to come away once cooked. To check the fish is cooked, ensure it separates from the bone.

I usually remove the fish at this stage as it will continue to cook from the heat.

The fish is then ready to serve; remove any oils or herbs and place onto a large plate.

Read more: Niall McKenna’s salt-baked bream and cod, Comber potatoes and chorizo

Niall McKenna's crushed potatoes

Crushed Potatoes

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

500g new potatoes, washed

50ml rapeseed oil

Salt and pepper

Method