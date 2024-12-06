Guinness ‘crashes’ to £4 at new Belfast bar where drinks prices change every day

A new Belfast hospitality venue has been selling Guinness for £4 a pint despite shortage scares.

The Stock Exchange, which opened on November 29, operates on a stock market theme where demand dictates prices. The more people drinking a certain drink the higher the price will be and the less popular drinks then fall in price.

The venue is owned Gareth Murphy, who is also behind the We Are Vertigo leisure business.

Speaking to The Irish News he said: “Yesterday we had Guinness at £4 a pint which may have only lasted 10 minutes, but people took advantage.”

Aiming to replicate that of a trading the floor, each drink on the menu acts as its own “stock” - full of market crashes, trading peaks and falling prices. Customers are required to keep an eye on the live ticker displays around the bar to catch all the action (and bargains) in real-time.

Despite Guinness owner Diageo recently announcing it has limited the amount of Guinness pubs can buy during the festive season, Mr Murphy is confident the Stock Exchange will “meet demand.”

“I’m hoping Guinness, as the brand that they are will be able cope with the demand, there is talk of a shortage, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on it.

“Although I’d say if we keep selling it for £4 even if it is for a short space of time that might increase the likelihood of a shortage.”

“Thankfully you don’t need to know too much about the stock exchange to enjoy the place,” said Mr Murphy.

“Just keep an eye on the screens, the drinks will fluctuate based on demand and there’s some random algorithms that change the pricing of them and we can influence some offers at certain times.”

However, as with a real stock market, prices can also go up with many popular drinks, particularly cocktails sitting at the £10 mark.

“There are certain parameters set aside, and it’ll not go above or below that but it’s great because it maybe somebody’s favourite drink crashes and they get it a great value or maybe they’re inspired to try something different because it’s on offer.”

Mr Murphy said he has been “overwhelmed” by the response to the new venture, which completes Haymarket Belfast’s £3 million hospitality investment and sympathetic restoration of a historic landmark building on the city’s iconic Royal Avenue.

“The response has been incredible - we’ve had people travelling from all over Ireland to come and visit the Stock Exchange it’s just been great.

“I think it’s great for people who want to experience something slightly different and take part in a bit of competitive leisure.

“We wanted it to be an innovative experience for customers not just another place to come in for a drink we wanted it to excite and engage people which seems to be the case so far.”