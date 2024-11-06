Gino D’Acampo’s perfect air fryer chocolate fondant recipe

“This recipe for little chocolate delights is dedicated to my son Rocco, as it’s his favourite dessert of all time,” explains chef Gino D’Acampo, who has written a new book, Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook, dedicated to Italian classics.

“For all you chocolate lovers out there, it is a must-try. These are fantastic if you are entertaining guests and want to impress, as you can get them ready and cook when needed. They will happily sit at room temperature for two hours, waiting for a hot dessert to order… You’re welcome!”

Air fryer chocolate fondants

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

100g butter, cubed, plus more for the moulds

Cocoa powder, to dust

125g dark chocolate, finely chopped

180g caster sugar

½tsp fine sea salt

3 eggs

90g plain flour

Vanilla ice cream, double cream or mascarpone, to serve

Gino D’Acampo’s perfect air fryer chocolate fondants (Haarala Hamilton/PA) (Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton)

Method:

1. Grease four 175 millilitre mini pudding moulds with butter and dust with cocoa powder, tipping away any excess.

2. Place a saucepan of water over a medium heat and bring to a simmer. Place a heatproof bowl on top, ensuring it doesn’t touch the water, then gently melt the chocolate and cubed butter together until smooth (you can also melt them in a microwave if you prefer). Use a plastic spatula to stir and combine.

3. Take off the heat, stir in the sugar and salt and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs one by one with an electric whisk on a medium-low speed. Mix in the flour on a low speed until smooth.

4. Equally pour the chocolate mix into the prepared moulds. They can stand at room temperature for two hours at this stage.

5. Preheat the air fryer to 170°C for three minutes.

6. Place the fondants in the air fryer and bake for 11 minutes. Remove and leave to stand for two minutes.

7. Carefully run a knife around the edges to loosen, then turn out onto dessert plates. Serve with a generous dollop of vanilla ice cream, double cream – or my personal favourite – mascarpone.

Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook: Italian Classics Made Easy by Gino D’Acampo is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.