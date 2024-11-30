Get festive with Niall McKenna’s Christmas pudding and chutney: Two delicious holiday crowd-pleasers

Are you excited for the most wonderful time of the year? There is nothing that puts me in the festive spirit quite like creating these two festive recipes.

Christmas pudding and apple and grape chutney are two of my personal favourites and a Christmas staple in my household (hopefully, they will become one in yours too...). I love to make a day out of cooking these two special dishes together and involving the whole family for this wholesome activity.

While Christmas pudding can seem a bit daunting considering the lengthy ingredient list, it is much simpler than it seems, and the results are well worth the effort. I recommend the chutney as a Christmas gift – it pairs excellently with a cheese board on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. As always, happy cooking!

Christmas Pudding

Ingredients

(Serves 6-8)

110g breadcrumbs

225g suet

225g muscovado sugar

110g flour

A pinch baking powder

1tsp mixed spice

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp cinnamon

300g currants

300g raisins

200g minced prunes

110g mixed peel

2 carrots, grated

125ml of Guinness

25ml rum

5 eggs, beaten

1 tbsp black treacle

55g ground almonds

1 orange, juiced and zested

1 lemon, juiced and zested

3 apples with the skin off, grated or chopped

2 tbsp golden syrup

A pinch of salt

Method

In a mixing bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. Then, stir in the eggs, rum and stout. Mix well and leave to sit overnight.

The next day, grease a 2-pint pudding basin. Spoon the mix into the basin and place a round piece of parchment on top. Secure this with string, which will be useful when lifting in and out of the pot.

To begin the steaming process, place an upturned bowl in a large pot. Cover the bottom of the pot with water. It is important to steam the pudding, not cook it, so ensure the pudding remains raised from the bottom of the pot by placing the basin on the upturned bowl. For reference, at the restaurant we use a brick underneath the basin.

On medium heat, steam the pudding for 2 hours while constantly topping up the pot with water. Ensure the lid is securely in place.

Once cooked, let the pudding cool. Use cling film over the top of the basin and place in a cool cupboard ready to eat on Christmas Day.

Niall McKenna's apple and grape chutney

Apple and Grape Chutney

Ingredients

(Makes 3lbs)

2 white onions, chopped

2 tsp cinnamon, ground

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ginger, ground

1 pinch salt

300g muscovado sugar

250ml balsamic vinegar

150ml balsamic glaze

5lb white seedless grapes, picked and washed

15 Granny Smith or golden delicious apples, peeled, cored and chopped

4 pears, peeled, cored and chopped

Method