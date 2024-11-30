Get festive with Niall McKenna’s Christmas pudding and chutney: Two delicious holiday crowd-pleasers

Are you excited for the most wonderful time of the year? There is nothing that puts me in the festive spirit quite like creating these two festive recipes.
Christmas pudding and apple and grape chutney are two of my personal favourites and a Christmas staple in my household (hopefully, they will become one in yours too...). I love to make a day out of cooking these two special dishes together and involving the whole family for this wholesome activity.
While Christmas pudding can seem a bit daunting considering the lengthy ingredient list, it is much simpler than it seems, and the results are well worth the effort. I recommend the chutney as a Christmas gift – it pairs excellently with a cheese board on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. As always, happy cooking!
Christmas Pudding
Ingredients
(Serves 6-8)
- 110g breadcrumbs
- 225g suet
- 225g muscovado sugar
- 110g flour
- A pinch baking powder
- 1tsp mixed spice
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 300g currants
- 300g raisins
- 200g minced prunes
- 110g mixed peel
- 2 carrots, grated
- 125ml of Guinness
- 25ml rum
- 5 eggs, beaten
- 1 tbsp black treacle
- 55g ground almonds
- 1 orange, juiced and zested
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 3 apples with the skin off, grated or chopped
- 2 tbsp golden syrup
- A pinch of salt
Method
- In a mixing bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. Then, stir in the eggs, rum and stout. Mix well and leave to sit overnight.
- The next day, grease a 2-pint pudding basin. Spoon the mix into the basin and place a round piece of parchment on top. Secure this with string, which will be useful when lifting in and out of the pot.
- To begin the steaming process, place an upturned bowl in a large pot. Cover the bottom of the pot with water. It is important to steam the pudding, not cook it, so ensure the pudding remains raised from the bottom of the pot by placing the basin on the upturned bowl. For reference, at the restaurant we use a brick underneath the basin.
- On medium heat, steam the pudding for 2 hours while constantly topping up the pot with water. Ensure the lid is securely in place.
- Once cooked, let the pudding cool. Use cling film over the top of the basin and place in a cool cupboard ready to eat on Christmas Day.
Apple and Grape Chutney
Ingredients
(Makes 3lbs)
- 2 white onions, chopped
- 2 tsp cinnamon, ground
- 2 tsp mixed spice
- 1 tsp ginger, ground
- 1 pinch salt
- 300g muscovado sugar
- 250ml balsamic vinegar
- 150ml balsamic glaze
- 5lb white seedless grapes, picked and washed
- 15 Granny Smith or golden delicious apples, peeled, cored and chopped
- 4 pears, peeled, cored and chopped
Method
- In a large pan simmer the onions, balsamic, apple and brandy for 20-25 minutes. Add in remaining ingredients and stir thoroughly.
- Let this simmer for 90 minutes. If after 90 minutes the mixture is still quite moist, raise the temperature, stirring constantly until the liquid has evaporated.
- Let this cool before placing into Kilner jars.
- Store in a cool, dry place. Always use a clean spoon when eating as it will keep like a jam if kept germ free.