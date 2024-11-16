Find out which olive oil came top of our supermarket extra virgin taste test

Few store cupboard standbys have gone up in price over the past few years the way olive oil has.
So, if you’re breaking out a bottle of extra virgin to dress a winter salad, drizzle on a bowl of soup, or just dunk some bread into to provide a taste of summer as the nights draw in, you want to know you’re getting your money’s worth.
We compared five own-brand bottles to see which came out on top.
Lidl (750ml, £6.29 – 84p per 100ml)
A hugely fruity, almost floral, aroma, this is the cheapest of our picks but the best. The fruit’s still there when you taste it, with just a little kick of pepper at the end balancing things out. Lovely. 4.5/5
M&S (500ml, £6.50 – £1.30 per 100ml)
The sweetest of the lot, but not overly so, with a gentle smoothness that’s pleasant, if a bit too polite. 3/5
Tesco (500ml, £6.50 – £1.30 per 100ml)
It feels less substantial than the rest and tastes it too. Closer to something you’d fry an egg in because there’s not much flavour going on. 2/5
Sainsbury’s (500ml, £6.50 – £1.30 per 100ml)
At first sniff it’s almost as fruity as Lidl’s, but there’s a grassy, even level of gentle bitterness in the taste, which does wonders with a hunk of bread. 4/5
Centra (500ml, £4.50 – 90p per 100ml)
Packs the most peppery hits of the bunch, but not to the point of being overwhelming. A little behind Lidl in price but well clear of the rest by that measure and well worth it. 4/5