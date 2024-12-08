It’s a truth universally acknowledged that dogs are man’s best friend. They offer unconditional love, listen to your problems without judging and are always excited to see you whether you’re coming home from a long day at work or you’ve just come back from the bathroom.

Therefore, it makes sense that you’d want to spend as much time with your furry friend as possible - which is why we’ve compiled a list of the top ten best pup-friendly pubs to visit with your pooch.

The Dirty Onion

3 Hill Street, Belfast

thedirtyonion.com

The Dirty Onion, Belfast

An authentic Irish pub with a twist this is the perfect spot for history loving hounds. More than 300 years old The Dirty Onion is housed in one of Belfast’s oldest buildings – something the pub is particularly proud of as since opening in 2013, they have tried to maintain and expose the building’s original features and bring it to life in all its glory today.

Sit indoors and enjoy trad music, or make the most of the large, heated beer garden. The bar’s line-up of events includes regular doggie get-togethers, including Pooch Socials and Hot Dawg BBQs.

Pug Uglys

21 Bedford Street , Belfast

puguglys.com

Pug Uglys

This quirky venue is well known for its tasty pub grub, live sports, music and comedy, with themed nights during the week including Taco Tuesday and Wednesday quiz nights.

Dogs are welcome inside the pub and water bowls are available in the outdoor seating area.

The Spaniard

3 Skipper Street, Belfast

spaniardbelfast

The Spaniard in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

One of the city’s best-loved pubs (known to be a firm favourite of Belfast-born Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan) The Spaniard offers an extensive drink selection, lively music nights and has been pro pooch since 2017 making it even more of a hit amongst locals.

They also have a resident Jack Russell whose owner plays live music every Tuesday night.

The Jeggy Nettle

12 Stranmillis Rd, Belfast

thejeggynettle

The Jeggy Nettle pub in Belfast (Alamy Stock Photo)

Arguably the most famous dog-friendly pub in Belfast the Jeggy Nettle has been welcoming furry friends through its doors since it opened in 2018. With an open fire to curl up in front of, blankets to snuggle into, biscuits to munch on, doggie beer to sip on and some toys to play with its safe to say it is a home away from home for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

And don’t forget to get your pretty pup’s picture taken for the doggie wall of fame while you’re there.

The Sunflower

65 Union Street, Belfast

sunflowerbelfast.com

The Sunflower

Having previously been named the most dog-friendly pub in Northern Ireland at The Dog-friendly Pub Awards the staff at The Sunflower go to great lengths to make all dogs have an enjoyable experience when they visit.

All pups will be supplied with a water bowl and treats on request, so you can both enjoy a drink during your visit.

The Crown and Shamrock

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

crownandshamrock

Crown Shamrock

From the outside, The Crown and Shamrock appears to be your quintessential warm and welcoming Irish pub.

However, just a quick flick through its history book reveals it actually holds more intrigue, mystery, misadventures and colourful characters, than your average best-selling Gothic romance.

Established in 1872, this charming pub has been run by the same family for more than 90 years. Less than 10 minutes from the Belfast The Crown and Shamrock is an ideal spot for a quiet pint with your pup away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Offering great service, food, music and stories (ask about ‘the hidden door’) it’s got something for everyone – including the dog.

The Rabbit

882 Antrim Road, Templepatrick

rabbithotel.com

Meet the Rabbit's resident Cockapoo Florence

Why not pop into Hunter’s Bar in The Rabbit Hotel? The stylish, bold space makes it the perfect place for relaxing, drinking and socialising for you and your pooch.

Cosy up by the fire and make yourself at home. Live entertainment provides the vibe for Thursday to Sunday nights from 9pm, or if sports is your thing they’ve got it on the big screens.

Your dog can relax and unwind in the lower bar area of Hunter’s where they’ll be provided with treats and might even get to meet the hotel’s resident Cockapoo Florence.

Hop House

44 High Street, Bangor

hophousebangor.com

Hop House Bangor

Hop House isn’t just a pub for humans, it’s a popular local haunt for dogs too. Open seven days a week, furry friends are welcome everyday from 12-9pm.

Whilst visiting your pup will receive a refillable water bowl, treats and poop bags (just in case). Making sure they’re well fed, watered and comfortable.

It also likely staff will fuss over your handsome hound (if they like that kind of attention). The bar is also known for planning different events for our four-legged chums so be sure to keep an eye on their Facebook page for the latest updates.

The Hillside

21 Main Street, Hillsborough

hillsidehillsborough

The Hillside Inn, Hillsborough

Just a 15-minute drive from Belfast city centre in the Georgian village of Hillsborough, this rustic pub allows dogs inside, where they can lie in front of the fire during winter, and enjoy the outdoor beer garden when the weather brightens up.

Water bowls will also be provided upon request.

The Dirty Duck Alehouse

2-4 Kinnegar Road, Holywood

thedirtyduckalehouse

The Dirty Duck Alehouse

The Dirty Duck’s large beer garden is open to you and your pet. Together you can take in the views of the Belfast lough while enjoying some of the venue’s tasty food and/or real ale.

Alongside the beer garden, there is also a restaurant and a traditional downstairs bar which hosts quizzes and live music.