Cinnamon buns in an air fryer recipe

“You just can’t beat fluffy cinnamon buns with a cream cheese icing, so I’ve made a high-protein version using my trusty two-ingredient dough to add protein but still keep the amazing texture,” says Christina Kynigos – behind the popular account @veryhungrygreek.

Cinnamon buns

Ingredients

(Serves 1, prep 5 minutes, cook 8 minutes)

40g 0% fat Greek yogurt

40g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

2tsp light butter, melted

½tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp granulated sweetener (or

sugar)

For the cream cheese icing:

25g light cream cheese

1tsp icing sugar

(Ellis Parrinder/PA)

Method

1. In a bowl, mix the yogurt and flour together to form a dough. Flour the work surface and using a rolling pin, roll it out into a rectangle, around the thickness of a pound coin.

2. Brush over the melted butter, then evenly sprinkle over the cinnamon and sweetener. Roll up the dough into a log, then slice in half.

3. With the sliced side facing up, use your hand to gently press down and flatten each piece slightly. Using the brush you used earlier for the butter, brush any remaining butter around a small baking dish, then place the cinnamon buns inside.

4. Air-fry at 170°C for 8 minutes until golden and cooked, then let them cool for a few minutes.

5. Mix the icing ingredients together in a small bowl. Spread the cream cheese icing over the buns and devour.

Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less by Christina Kynigos is published by HQ HarperCollins, priced £20. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.