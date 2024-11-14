Christmas gifting: 10 brilliant ways to say it with a bottle

Celebrate the festive season with one of these top picks

Present hunting for something special for the drinks cabinet?

After a case of wine for Christmas entertaining, stunning sparkler to celebrate the festive season, or box of tricks for the budding bartender?

These top drops will delight discerning drinkers…

1. ‘Make it Extra Special’ Caorunn Gin, £30, 70cl, Caorunn Gin

(Daniel McAvoy)

Infused with classic Celtic charm and five locally foraged botanicals, award-winning Caorunn Gin will make it a Christmas to remember with their personalised message.

2. Edmunds White Christmas, £34.95 (6 x 100ml), Edmunds

Let it snow… when you want to dial up happy hour, these creamy liqueur cocktails crowned with amaretto, vodka, vanilla and nutmeg will delight the home bartender. Vegan and nut-free.

3. Merry Christmas Red Wine Gift Duo, £35 (was £50.98), Laithwaites

The best of both worlds… drink in two of the world’s most fascinating wine regions with a bottle of Château Caruel 2016 Bordeaux, France, from a stellar vintage; alongside this ace Argentinian, Opi Malbec Reserve, from one of South America’s great wine estates.

4. Fever-Tree Espresso Martini Cocktail Gift Pack, £35.99, Virgin Wines

Everything you need to get your espresso martini fix. With a stylish shaker, Fever-Tree mixer and two bottles (5cl) of Isle of Wight Distillery Mermaid Salt Vodka, this gift pack comes with the promise of an expertly crafted cocktail.

5. Rathfinny Blanc de Noirs 2019, Sussex, England, from £49 (£51.50 with gift box), Rathfinny Estate

A must to mark Rathfinny’s 10th harvest anniversary, their hero 2019 blanc de noirs is a delectable blend of predominantly pinot noir and pinot meunier; with signature notes of summer fruits, plum compote and a long, zesty, saline finish.

6. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Christmas Bottle: Merry Christmas 8 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, £63 (70cl), SMWS – available from November 15

(Mike Wilkinson/Mike Wilkinson)

Membership to the world’s biggest whisky club is the last word in small batch single and blended malts. With an initial joining fee of £100 (including a bottle of whisky and access to tasting adventures), limited edition bottlings such as this seasonal special are among their stable of golden nuggets.

7. Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne, with Cooler, £75, John Lewis & Partners

Va-va-voom…. Veuve have given their rosé champagne a cute Crimbo reboot. Presented in a retro 1950s style mini fridge, the cooler box will keep your bottle of bubbly chilled for a couple of hours. Cheers!

8 Exclusive Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Ribbons Champagne Limited Edition, £84.99, The Bottle Club

Laurent-Perrier’s elegant cage designs have become a collector’s item since first launching in 2017. This year’s limited edition ‘Ribbons,’ features a metallic robe of red, pink and purple ribbons to express the rosé’s aromatic nuances – and eye-catching keepsake.

9. Berry Bros & Rudd Own Selection Favourites: Mixed, Six-Bottle Case, £92, Berry Bros & Rudd

A showy six-bottle case for wine enthusiasts, Berry’s own-label mixed favourites includes their best-selling Bordeaux, Good Ordinary Claret 2020 by Dourthe; White Burgundy 2022 by Collovray & Terrier, and IWC Silver medal winning sparkler, Crémant de Limoux by Antech, Brut Languedoc, France.

10. Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt Port Finish, £95.25, The Whisky Exchange

One of the Emerald Isle’s most sought after single malts, Bushmill’s 16-year-old is matured in three different types of casks – oloroso sherry, bourbon and port pipes. Each lending extra nuance to this rich expression with layers of sun-ripened fruits, honey, spice and all things nice.