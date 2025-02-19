Belfast restaurant showcases new look to celebrate 25 years in business

As the hospitality industry continues to struggle post-Covid, a north Belfast restaurant is investing in its future with a brand new look.

Murphy Browns Restaurant, a beloved dining spot on Cavehill Road is thrilled to introduce a refreshed look and feel following a major investment and refurbishment.

This transformation marks a significant milestone as the restaurant celebrates 25 years of serving the local community.

Jason Gannon, head chef, John Weiniger, proprietor and Donna Dignam, restaurant manager unveil fresh new look to celebrate 25 years in business for Murphy Browns Restaurant

“With Murphy Browns reaching its 25th anniversary, we felt this was the perfect time to reinvest in the restaurant and enhance the dining experience for our loyal customers,” said John Weiniger, Proprietor of Murphy Browns.

Recognising the evolving needs of customers, the new design features family-style booths, creating a cosy and familiar atmosphere where loved ones can gather around one table. Long bench seating has also been incorporated to accommodate larger groups and celebrations.

In addition, Murphy Browns, known for its ‘bring your own’ policy, is now fully licensed for added customer convenience.

“Our customers are the heart of our business, and with the rise in Belfast tourism, we’re also welcoming more visitors who discover us online or after exploring Cavehill. We hope our refreshed space continues to be a place where families and friends come together to enjoy great food and warm hospitality here in north Belfast,” adds Weiniger.

With the restaurant’s refresh complete, the team looks forward to hosting more community events, charity nights and special family gatherings, reinforcing its role as a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike.