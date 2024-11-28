8 excellent wines flowing with Christmas cheer

Amid the gifting, festive tablescaping, menu planning and fanfare of flavours which make Christmas dinner so divine, the day of tucking in deserves a glass of something special.

From prized favourites to treat loved ones (or yourself), to wines with broad appeal to herald in the most important meal of the year, we’ve rounded up a couple of corkers, along with all-singing, all-dancing styles to chime with the celebrations.

Here’s what Santa’s little helpers have plucked to straddle the range of scrumptious starters and magnificent mains….

1. Champagne Les Pionniers Vintage 2013, France, £33, Co-op, in-store

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a bottle of bubbly, and this gorgeous vintage champagne is your flute of fancy. Rich and toasty with a beguiling nose of brioche aligned with floral notes, a layered palate of yeasty, complex fruits and long, elegant, finish, it’s super stylish and worth splashing out for.

2. Amandla Sauvignon Blanc 2023, WO Greater Cape, South Africa, £9.50, Tesco

Deliciously fresh, crisp, zesty sauvignon blanc, lush flavours of passion fruit, pineapple and pretty lemony nuances abound with good concentration and balanced acidity. Sun-kissed and a star match with shellfish, it’s refreshing enough to run the course and serve with glazed ham on Boxing Day.

3. Honey Drop Chenin Blanc 2024, Swartland, South Africa, £14.99 (£9.99 Mix Six), Majestic

Think classy chenin blanc from one of the best producers in South Africa… Journey’s End wines are joyous, and this aptly named Honey Drop is a golden nugget. With creamy, peachy, tropical flavours underpinned with hints of oaky vanilla, a citrusy mineral streak on the honeyed finish keeps everything beautifully balanced. One for seared scallops and roasted chicken with garlic and herbs.

4. M&S Organic Famille Brocard Chablis 2022, Burgundy, France, £17, Ocado

A classic chablis-style to chime with special occasions, this unoaked chardonnay is fresh and dry with a streak of stony minerality. Lively citrusy fruits with flinty mineral notes are supported by a saline purity leading to a lingering, lemony, zesty finish. A perfect marriage with smoked salmon and dill sauce or simple crab salad.

5. Co-op Irresistible Fairtrade Casablanca Valley Pinot Noir 2022, Casablanca Valley, Chile, £7.50 from £8.50, now until January 3, Co-op, in store

A plush pinot which combines lifted cherry and raspberry aromas, crunchy red berry fruits with delicious depth of flavour, hint of cassis on the finish and above all, freshness. Versatile and food friendly, it’s a go-to with turkey, cranberry sauce, and all the best bits like stuffing and gravy.

6. M&S Beaujolais Nouveau 2024, Beaujolais, France, £8, Marks & Spencer, in-store

Flowing with yuletide cheer, this ‘bojo novo’ is drinking beautifully and sure to be a big hit. A deliciously youthful, juicy fruity bomb that’s light on its feet, serve slightly chilled with party food and seasonal selection of cheeses.

7. No.1 Gigondas 2022, Rhône Valley, France, £22.99, Waitrose Cellar

A Southern Rhône superstar, this splendid Gigondas is a rhapsody of aromatic, raspberry-edged brambly fruits laced with sweet spice, wild herbs, pepper and subtle oak. Rich and velvety smooth with a long expressive finish, it brings everything to the party… pair with festive roast leg of lamb studded with rosemary and garlic.

8. Yalumba ‘The Signature’ Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2019, South Australia, £44.99 (£31.49 Mix Six), Majestic

(Steve McCawley)

This Decanter Gold Medal winner is your blockbuster Barossa red. Eye-catching, expensive and testimony to the art of the blend, it’s elegant with excellent concentration. Wine Enthusiast awarded it 93 points and it’s bursting with classic, fragrant aromas of blackberry, blackcurrant, spice, cedary notes and leafy aromatics. A symphony of smooth, spice-edged, dense black fruit leading to a long, persistent finish, it’s a triumph with fillet of beef or rib-eye steak.