7 superb after-dinner drinks to pair with cheese and sweet treats

Looking to double the pleasure this Christmas?

Something sweet and satisfying to top your festive feast, crown the cheeseboard or complement a well-laced trifle?

Make saving room for dessert so much more than an after-thought with these sweet and fortified wines, and couple of jolly novelties to sip and savour rather than spooning it…

1. Waitrose Moscatel de Valencia, Spain, £7.99, 75cl, Waitrose

The perfect pairing with fresh fruit salad or tarte tatin, the lush, honeyed sweetness in this Spanish gem with enticing floral aromas and fruity, citrusy zip on the finish tastes heavenly served well chilled. Can even be drizzled over ice cream.

2. Morrisons The Best Sauternes 2016, Bordeaux, France, £11, 35cl, Morrisons

A golden elixir and sophisticated sticky, this decadent dessert wine tastes like pure nectar with its unctuous notes of orange blossom, exotic candied fruits and honeyed, silky finish. One for lemon meringue, creamy, holiday desserts with custard or soft, blue cheeses.

3. M&S Mince Pie Liqueur, £18 from £20, 70cl, Ocado

For a sweet ending with the wow factor, the Christmas tree label lights up when you touch the bottle – a prize pour when you serve over ice. A mince pie-flavoured liqueur with flavours of mixed spice, sip on its own instead of pudding… cute as candy!

4. Taylor’s Late-Bottled Vintage Port 2019, £14.99, 75cl, Waitrose

Port comes into its own this time of year and with its crowd-pleasing, dense fruity profile, delectable velvety texture, rich, opulent black fruits and lingering berry deliciousness, you can’t go wrong with this LBV which offers a lot of va-va-voom for the price. A top drop with chocolate mousse and Stilton.

5. Bodegas Hidalgo ‘Triana’ Pedro Ximenez Sherry, £19.99 (£17.99 Mix Six), 50cl, Majestic

The richest style of sherry and utterly sumptuous, the interplay of raisins, molasses, black treacle, toffee, caramel and figs with a sinfully sweet finish makes this a wine to swoon over. Serve lightly chilled and savour with chocolate puddings, Christmas fudge or rum raisin ice cream.

6. Cockburn’s Aged 10 Years Tawny Port, £25, 75cl, Sainsbury’s

A terrific tawny with a new-look vibrant label from this famous brand, and bound to be a huge hit with the cheese board… especially anything nutty or salty such as manchego or Comté. With delightful nutty aromas, soaked fruitcake flavours, plump raisins, golden sultanas and hints of vanilla on the long, smooth, lingering finish.

7. Fortnum’s Toasted Panettone & Saffron Liqueur, £35, 50cl, Fortnum & Mason

A luxe liqueur for anyone with a sweet spot for panettone – sweet, fluffy, Italian bread studded with dried fruits – this tasty treat would please the palate of an angel. Aromatic and rich with flavours of crystallised fruits, candied citrus, nuances of toasted panettone and floral saffron notes, enjoy lightly chilled. Flowing with festive cheer, can also be topped with sparkling wine for the final flourish!