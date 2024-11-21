7 snazzy sparkling wines for Christmas soirées

Fizz, bang, pop!

With the festive fervour flowing and holiday season in full swing, we’re putting the focus on fabulous fizz to chime with celebrations.

Moreover, these brilliant bubbles won’t break the bank, and will take you from a bijou brunch to boujee banquet…

1. M&S Crémant de Bordeaux Blanc Brut, France, £10, Ocado

Crowned International Wine Challenge Supermarket 2024, this impressive own-label crémant is the toast of the town for its excellent quality and keen pricing. With lots of bright, fruity freshness, pretty florals and creamy sensations, it’s your go-to party fizz.

2. Pasqua ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Brut Prosecco DOC, Treviso, Italy, £13 (£9 Mix Six), Majestic

One to share with a significant other, these bellissima bubbles and romantic label from a well-rated family estate offer attractive citrus, apple and ripe pear flavours, with a soft, aromatic mousse and fruity lift on the finish. A seductive sparkler.

3. Il Colmo Prosecco Brut NV, Italy, £14.99, Virgin Wines

A polished prosecco and right on point with its voguish bottle shape… signature ripe peachy aromas align with hints of white flowers, crisp, zingy orchard fruits, a wonderful sense of purity and steady stream of fine beads of bubbles.

4. Graham Beck Chardonnay Pinot Noir Brut NV, Western Cape, South Africa, £16.49, Waitrose

A perennial favourite and super stylish, this famed sparkling wine producer marries New World fruitiness with a classy, creamy palate. Delicate yeasty notes mingle with limey, honeysuckle aromas, a bright fruitiness and long, persistent finish. Delicious.

5. Bouvet Ladubay ‘Trésor’ Saumur Brut 2020, Saumur, France, £20 (£15 Mix Six), Majestic

(Studio Angibaud)

A trailblazer for Loire Valley crémant, this suave sparkler boasts a toasty complexity with brioche, cream, vanilla and floral, fruity aromas. Similar flavours unfold on the rounded palate with peachy, honeyed, blossomy notes, citrus fruit and fleeting hint of vanilla dancing on the crisp finish.

6. Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige, New Zealand, £25, Sainsbury’s

Sure to be a big hit with its striking label, this iconic champagne producer offers a youthful alternative to its French fizz with this new release – part of the Mumm Terroir series, and a home away from home in New Zealand. A champagne-style sparkler with elegant fruit (it’s made from the same grapes), lightly toasty nose, lovely balance and crisp, dry finish… bang on the money.

7. Ridgeview Bloomsbury West Sussex, England, £34.99, Waitrose

Exceptionally good, if you ever needed a reminder as to how precise English sparkling wines are, this award-winning producer never disappoints. Memorable for its attractive florals, honeyed notes of peach, citrus and crisp freshness, it’s well-structured with enough oomph to pair with canapés and party food. Cheers!