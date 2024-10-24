6 fireside reds to cosy up with

With shorter days, longer nights and a seasonal chill in the air, now’s the time to snuggle up with a glass of red… especially with thoughts turning to comfort food, cosy meals and wines to cushion our taste buds.

Those to seek and savour, with the intensity to stave off a cold weather snap – think ripe, generous with swathes of forest fruits…

1. Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Fairtrade Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2023, South Africa, £8.50, Sainsbury’s

Rich and robust, there’s a delicious denseness to this South African gem; smooth enough to enjoy on its own while you’re slow roasting a joint of beef. Aromatic with vibrant notes of brambly fruit, plums, raspberry, finishing with a hint of warm spice and subtle smoky note.

2. Dourthe Chateau Pey La Tour Bordeaux 2022, France, £11.99, Waitrose

If you’re hankering after a Bordeaux to have on your wine rack, this classy claret punches above its weight. Perfumed, plush and approachable with blackcurrant, black cherry and layers of flavour, smooth texture and excellent drinkability, it’s worth snapping up.

3. Terra Organica Primitivo 2022, Italy, £12, Ocado

A sure-fire favourite with spicy tomato-based pasta dishes, this sun-kissed Italian with its beguiling berry-laden aromas, hints of blueberry, blackberry, prunes and dark chocolate offers plenty of gutsy charm. Velvety smooth with a rich palate, similar flavours unfold with twist of black pepper on the long, textured finish.

4. Castello Colle Massari Montecucco Rosso Riserva 2019, Italy, £15.99, Waitrose

A vibrant, cherry soaked sangiovese with enticing hints of soft spice, vanilla and blackberries, this super Tuscan really does have it all. A rich, layered style with lots of body and depth, a lick of well-judged oak and lots of perfumed fruit on the fruit-forward finish.

5. Perez Cruz Winemaker’s Selection 2021, Maipo Valley, Chile, £21.99, Virgin Wines

A winemaker’s selection always has a good ring to it, and Perez Cruz has packed a lot into this deftly blended red with an intriguing herbal note adding complexity. Immediately satisfying, waves of ripe redcurrant and blackberries are topped with a touch of tarragon, rich array of aromas, pepper, vanilla and spice, finishing smooth and long. Distinctive and delicious.

6. Vasse Felix Premier Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Margaret River, Australia, £34.99, (£29.99 Mix Six), Majestic

A showy red from this famous region where cabernet sauvignon is king… world-class producer, Vasse Felix, crafts structured, elegant reds with great purity and plush, black fruit character. Richly perfumed with violet aromas, nuances of sandalwood and vanilla, it’s so sumptuous with smooth, refined tannins, notes of cassis and dried herbs on the lasting finish. A wine to swoon over and worth splashing out for.